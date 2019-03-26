Washingtonian Today: Border Crisis

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Reading between the lines: The Supreme Court will hear arguments today in two cases about partisan gerrymandering. While a North Carolina case has captured much of the public’s attention, justices will also hear a case centered on Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. Now, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is challenging a November 2018 US District Court ruling blocking the districts drawn in 2011 that it found disadvantaged Republicans in the western part of the state. In response to the November ruling, an emergency commission in the state proposed new boundaries for the district, the Washington Post reported earlier this month. Those new boundaries would put all of Frederick County in Maryland’s 6th Congressional district, instead of splitting it into two. At an earlier stage in the case, the Supreme Court ruled against Republican challengers, but it now comes before a court lacking former Justice Anthony Kennedy’s swing vote. There will be a “Rally to End Gerrymandering” hosted by Common Cause and League of Women Voters in the U.S. in front of SCOTUS this morning that runs from 9:15 AM until noon.

Better call Saul: Michael Avenatti, the now ex-attorney of Stormy Daniels, has been charged by federal prosecutors in New York and Los Angeles with extortion and wire fraud. The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York charged Avenatti with extortion for allegedly threatening Nike with claims of misconduct. The US Attorney for the Central District of California followed that up by charging Avenatti with wire and bank fraud for allegedly using a client’s money to pay his own debts. Just before the announcement of charges, Avenatti tweeted that he would be holding a press conference today about “criminal conduct that reaches the highest levels of Nike.” Police arrested him Monday in Los Angeles. According to the New York Times, the unnamed co-conspirator in the indictment is Los Angeles lawyer Mark Geragos. Geragos previously represented Colin Kaepernick and Michael Jackson and was reportedly hired by former Empire star Jussie Smollett.

Russell Berman dives into the Trump scandals Congress may have missed by focusing too much on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, including potential violations of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause and controversy around Jared Kushner’s security clearance. (The Atlantic)

Facebook really, really wants you to believe it’s passionate about journalism. (CJR)

