Insta-Famous Plant Store Little Leaf Will Be Popping-Up at the US Botanic Garden This Week

Now you can get your trendy plant store fix and your museum fix at the same time. Little Leaf, the 14th Street plant shop from the Salt & Sundry team that’s always blowing up your Instagram feed, will host a pop-up at the United States Botanic Garden to celebrate cherry blossom season.

From April 4 to 7, leaf-lovers can stop by the garden’s lobby to purchase air plants, botanical prints by local artist Eva Calonder of Printed Wild, seed kits, soy candles, and other trinkets (and, of course, everything will likely fit Little Leaf’s minimalist-cool aesthetic).

As of now, the garden does not have an official gift shop, but there’s a possibility Little Leaf will create a more long-term store there down the road, says Salt & Sundry and Little Leaf owner Amanda McClements, who’s also behind the Eckington event space the Sun Room.

And when the garden initially reached out to the team about the idea a few months ago, it was a no-brainer, she says—after all, it is one of her favorite places in the city to take out-of-town guests.

“I’m a big believer in the power of plants, both in nature and for the wellbeing of us all,” says McClements. “We’re so thrilled to support their mission of sharing the importance of plants.”

A portion of the pop-up shop’s proceeds will benefit the Friends of the U.S. Botanic Garden, a nonprofit that supports the some-200 public programs the garden hosts each year. You can check it out each day it’s open from 10 AM to 5 PM.

U.S. Botanic Garden; 100 Maryland Ave. SW

Join the conversation!