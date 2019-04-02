Look Inside My Home: An Artist’s Wallpapered Studio in Mount Pleasant

As an artist and cofounder of the Lemon Collective, it makes sense that Linny Giffin’s Mount Pleasant home is creative and one-of-a-kind. Although the studio is small (350 square-feet, to be precise), it packs a punch with quirky, patterned wallpaper, a large wall hanging, and pops of color.

Why Mount Pleasant? For its charm, says Giffin, who grew up outside of Baltimore and has called this studio home for two years. “I love all of the small businesses and how the community supports them,” she says of her neighborhood. “Everyone just seems really engaged and invested in living here.”

Who lives there: Linny Giffin.

Approximate square-footage: 350 square feet.

Number of beds: None (studio).

Number of baths: One.

Favorite piece of furniture: The circular, gold-rimmed coffee table.

Favorite home interior stores: Anthropologie, GoodWood, and second-hand stores.

Favorite DIY: “I found the couch second-hand and it almost checked all the boxes, except it had a skirt on the bottom that made it look dated. So I bought it with the idea to take off the skirt and it worked perfectly!”

Splurge: The acrylic console table, which was worth it because it’s a great piece for a small space, says Giffin.

Steal: “I stumbled upon the coffee table at a Salvation Army and rearranged the place to make it work just because I love it so much.”

Design advice: “Take your time,” says Giffin. “Invest in neutral, versatile pieces and add in color and personality with accessories and art.” But most importantly? “Don’t take it too seriously.”

