Washingtonian Today: Nancy Pelosi Says She’s Ready to Appear on Queer Eye

There hasn’t been a more ambitious crossover event than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez meeting the stars of Queer Eye. Four of the Fab 5 headed to Capitol Hill yesterday, the day after they spoke at the Library of Congress, which led to this moment:

.@QueerEye: feel free to let us know when you want @RepAOC & me to fill in next. #Fab5 pic.twitter.com/THjnPSCFcR — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 4, 2019

Karamo Brown wasn’t on this trip, but last year he partnered with the Obama Foundation to teach about “connecting across difference”—an extension of his role on the hit Netflix show. Brown met with Karen Pence‘s team back in April to discuss arts advocacy and LGBT causes, which stirred a little controversy. He also linked up with Casa Ruby, a local LGBT nonprofit and resource center, during last year’s Pride celebrations.

Tomorrow I’ll don my cowboy boots and dance to honky-tonk at Taste of the South, an annual celebration of Southern culture and food. Okay, I might skip the boots, but I can promise a little boogie. Back in 1996, Taste of the South added a Congressional Host Committee comprised of legislators from all around the South. It’s unclear exactly which members of Congress will be revving up the fryers tomorrow, but if last year’s list is any indication, it’s sure to be a packed house. Follow along on Twitter and tune into Monday’s newsletter for highlights.

It turns out that DC residents can’t vote on term limits for elected officials—at least, not yet. The DC Board of Elections ruled that a ballot initiative, led by former longshot mayoral candidate James Butler, can’t legally be voted on. The initiative proposes for the mayor, attorney general, and DC councilmembers to be limited to two terms, but this would require amending the DC charter, and voters can’t initiate that process.

• A new book may challenge you to reconsider Greenbelt.

• It’s the time of year when farmers markets return; here’s a list of opening dates.

• It’s also crab season! Celebrate with an all-you-can-eat crab cruise on Saturday.

• CityCenterDC’s new Tiffany store is currently displaying several pieces of presidential memorabilia. Finally, an excuse for me to snoop around at Tiffany’s.

• It’s gorgeous outside. Now you can find me sitting at the Wharf’s TikiTNT sipping rum until the Water Taxi pulls me away. But there are a ton of places to get blitzed outdoors, and we’ve conveniently put a list together for you. You’re welcome.

• A ton—we mean it—of chihuahuas are about to be available for adoption in Washington. I’ll take ten, please!

• How do photographers get the perfect cherry blossom engagement shots? In part, by arriving very, very early.

GAMING George Mason is hosting an all-day gaming convention, GAMEmason, at its Center for the Arts. Watch all-day Overwatch and Super Smash Bros. tournaments, check out panels and Q&As, and meet folks in the gaming industry like voice actor David Hayter and game developer John Romero. $20 for General Admission or $40 for VIP, 11:15 AM.

• Ava DuVernay interviews Ilhan Omar. (Interview)

• Ben Terris investigates: What does Steve King do all day? (The Washington Post)

