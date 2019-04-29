Still shopping for wedding shoes? No need to dance the night away in sky-high stilettos—slip into one of these chic alternatives for a blister-free reception.
- Go with a cushy slingback. Fun embellishments like Simone Rocha embellished metallic faux shearling and leather slingback flat, $765.
2. Cecelia New York satin “Edie” slip-on, $145.
3. Sophia Webster “Penny Flower” leather high-top sneaker, $350.
4. Bella Belle “Luna” sandal, $160.
5. Loeffler Randall “Lily” slide, $395.
6. Dolce & Gabbana printed brocade slipper with jeweled buckle, $795.
7. Seychelles “Lantern” bootie, $150.
8. Aquazzura “Cosmic Stars” embellished leather espadrille, $595.
9. Etro lace-paneled embroidered leather point-toe flat, $875.
This article appears in the Summer/Fall 2018 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.
