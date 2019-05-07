The Best Things We Bought This Month

Dry Erase Magnetic Calendar and “Thank You, Mom” Print

“I bought this because my husband is more likely to pay attention to a fridge calendar for events than the shared Google calendar on his phone. Plus, I love doodling on important dates. The print is a Mother’s Day present to myself for my first Mother’s Day. It’ll hang in the baby’s room. I love this artist—I already own two of her pieces. She’s amazing.” -Anna Marina Savvidis, photo director ($12 on Amazon; $30 from Amanda Oleander)

Simple Human Trash Can

“Well, a recent Washingtonian article about how more people are allergic to cockroaches than to cats described how you should snap the lid on your trash can if you don’t want roaches to take up residence inside it. I decided it was time to upgrade our lid-less recycling can (gasp!) to this one with a lid and foot pedal. Thanks, I guess?” -Kristen Hinman, features editor ($50 on Amazon)

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick

“I finally found quality foundation for my skin tone: Bobbi Brown’s Skin Foundation Stick in Walnut. When I do wear makeup, I usually use Flesh’s Thickstick Foundation, but each one is tiny, so it only works for a to-go bag. Thankfully, Bobbi Brown mimics the natural look and feel that Flesh consistently nails, and it lasts longer.” -Kaila Philo, editorial fellow ($46 from Bobbi Brown)

Yamazaki Flow Soap Tray

“This soap dish is my everything. I’m trying to buy less liquid soap because of the plastic containers, but all soap dishes are ugly and don’t really work well. I don’t know how they have been allowed to suck for so long. But this one is minimal and beautiful and drains right into my shower so my expensive soap lasts longer and doesn’t get disgusting.” -Sarah Godfrey, freelancer ($10 on Amazon)

Superga Cotu Classic

“Do you ever get overly attached to your shoes? No? Well, I do. My trusty white Vans were nearing their third birthday, and they had the stains and tears to prove it. I kept telling myself that I didn’t need to trade them in—until my big toe started poking through the front, that is. I finally pulled the trigger on these Supergas, and I’m pleased! Sure, they’re not my broken-in Vans, but, knowing my propensity for clumsiness and spillage, I’m sure they’ll be appropriately scuffed up in no time.” —Mimi Montgomery, associate editor ($65 from Superga)

ShedRain Umbrella

“I finally bought a good umbrella to replace the one I had for years that broke recently, as well as the one I found on the Metro that also broke in half. I got it from…drum roll, please…Nordy Rack. It’s iconic. I already almost lost it at a ramen place, but thankfully, I recovered it.” -Elliot Williams, assistant editor ($15 at Nordstrom Rack)

Eloquii Kady Fit Double-Weave Pants and Paperbag Waist Wide-Leg Pants

“A couple weeks ago, I went HAM at Eloquii and it was the best decision I’ve made. I bought a pair of the Kady pants, which are probably the best fitting and most comfortable pair of slacks I own. I also grabbed a pair of the Paperbag Waist pants, which make me feel a little like Olivia Pope, even though I had to have them hemmed. (I’m short, so I’m used to it!) Would highly recommend both pants and Eloquii in general to any other plus-sized girls looking for cute workwear.” -Adia Robinson, editorial fellow ($50 and $70 from Eloquii)

