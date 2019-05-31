Nearly three years before their Eastern Shore wedding, Lane Earnest, a litigation attorney, and Parker McKee, a vice-president at Société Générale, met in Parker’s Connecticut hometown, where Lane was visiting a friend who happened also to be an old family friend of Parker’s. “Parker and his parents came over for a barbecue that weekend, so I actually met his entire family before we went on our first date,” Lane recalls. Back at work in Manhattan a few weeks later, the two met again for dinner, where sparks flew. They dated for about a year and a half before Parker proposed on the Eastern Shore’s secluded Hog Island, where Lane grew up.

The couple decided to marry a year later at Lane’s childhood home overlooking the Choptank River, with panoramic views of water and marsh. The ceremony was officiated by Parker’s childhood minister and by Lane’s father, a senior judge on the Maryland Circuit Court. Lane’s godchildren served as flower girls and ring bearer; her brother sang Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “All I Ask of You”; and their siblings and close friends did readings. In honor of Parker’s Scottish roots, a bagpiper led the recessional before the newlyweds were whisked away in a 1950s Land Rover for a trip around the island to privately take in their first moments as a married couple. Later they joined friends and family for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on the lawn.

The unique setting for their Eastern Shore wedding inspired much of the wedding decor: Save-the-dates were a watercolor painting of the view from the ceremony; escort cards were attached to emptied shotgun cartridges; and cattails and marsh grass, turkey and pheasant feathers, and pieces of antler—all found on the island—set the mood. A chandelier of magnolia gathered from the bride’s parents’ yard hung over the tented dance floor.

The Right On Band—which played events at both the bride’s college (Washington & Lee) and the groom’s (Duke) as well as the last four presidential inaugurations—entertained late into the evening.

