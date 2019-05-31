Weddings

Cattails and Pheasant Feathers Created a Marshy Chic Vibe at This Eastern Shore Wedding

Lane Earnest and Parker McKee wed at a private home in November of 2017 in Preston, Maryland.
A green, blue, tan, and white color scheme was the perfect choice for Lane and Parker's Eastern Shore wedding. All Photos Courtesy of Caroline Lima Photography

Nearly three years before their Eastern Shore wedding, Lane Earnest, a litigation attorney, and Parker McKee, a vice-president at Société Générale, met in Parker’s Connecticut hometown, where Lane was visiting a friend who happened also to be an old family friend of Parker’s. “Parker and his parents came over for a barbecue that weekend, so I actually met his entire family before we went on our first date,” Lane recalls. Back at work in Manhattan a few weeks later, the two met again for dinner, where sparks flew. They dated for about a year and a half before Parker proposed on the Eastern Shore’s secluded Hog Island, where Lane grew up.

The couple decided to marry a year later at Lane’s childhood home overlooking the Choptank River, with panoramic views of water and marsh. The ceremony was officiated by Parker’s childhood minister and by Lane’s father, a senior judge on the Maryland Circuit Court. Lane’s godchildren served as flower girls and ring bearer; her brother sang Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “All I Ask of You”; and their siblings and close friends did readings. In honor of Parker’s Scottish roots, a bagpiper led the recessional before the newlyweds were whisked away in a 1950s Land Rover for a trip around the island to privately take in their first moments as a married couple. Later they joined friends and family for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on the lawn.

The unique setting for their Eastern Shore wedding inspired much of the wedding decor: Save-the-dates were a watercolor painting of the view from the ceremony; escort cards were attached to emptied shotgun cartridges; and cattails and marsh grass, turkey and pheasant feathers, and pieces of antler—all found on the island—set the mood. A chandelier of magnolia gathered from the bride’s parents’ yard hung over the tented dance floor.

The Right On Band—which played events at both the bride’s college (Washington & Lee) and the groom’s (Duke) as well as the last four presidential inaugurations—entertained late into the evening.

The Details:

Photography: Caroline Lima Photography | Venue: Private Home | Event Coordinator: Katie Parks, White Oak Weddings & Events | Florist: Fleurish | Stationery: Laser Letters | Caterer: Gourmet by the Bay | Cake: Bay Country Bakery | Bride’s Hair & Makeup: H & Co. salon | Bridesmaids’ Hair & Makeup: Prim Salon | Bride’s Attire: Elizabeth Fillmore custom gown | Groom’s Attire: My Suit (custom navy-and-black tuxedo); bow tie in McKee family tartan | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Joanna August | Groomsmen’s Attire: My Suit (custom navy suits) | Music/Entertainment: Shrewsbury String Quartet (ceremony); Annapolis Piper (bagpiper); Right On Band (reception) | Tent: Eastern Shore Tents & Events | Lighting: On Your Mark Lighting

