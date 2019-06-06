12 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Capital Pride weekend is here. In addition to the huge lineup of rooftop pool parties, dance parties, block parties, and the big parade hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance you’ll find a ton of unofficial festivities, brunches, and food and drink specials. Check out our event guide to all. If you want to get started early on Thursday, head to the Rooftop Rally where guests can mingle, dance, and sip cocktails at Navy Yard’s Vida Penthouse Pool and Lounge (tickets start at $20). Also on Thursday, Dacha and The Washington Blade throw a party at the Shaw beer garden starting at 6 PM for the release of DC Brau’s Pride Pils, a pilsner featuring LGBTQ activist and Stonewall icon Marsha P. Johnson. All proceeds from beer sales at 100-plus local restaurants, bars, and retailers—as well as the party—benefit SMYAL and The Blade Foundation. Just save some energy for the parade on Saturday.

Brookland’s Finest is hosting its fifth birthday party on Thursday with a generous day-long crab boil from 11 AM to 1:30 AM. The $30 fixed price menu includes andouille sausage, Dynasty Brewing beer pairings and—of course—blue crab. Those trying to start the weekend early can indulge in $5 cocktails and $6 wine and beer drafts. If you want to commemorate the event T-shirts are available.

Park View’s newest watering hole, Smitty’s Bar, is putting its beer list in guests’ hands on Thursday from 6 to 10 PM. The neighborhood joint hosts a tasting, then gauges customer feedback to decide what it stocks behind the bar. Also check out the all-day happy hour menu with discount prices like $8 cocktails.

Elevate your Friday trip Union Market’s drive-in movie series with $15 bento boxes from neighboring sushi spot, O-Ku DC (the market is screening Con-Air, Nicholas Cage’s action movie about airplanes—enough said). Rather than usual popcorn-and-soda. the boxes carry edamame, seaweed salad, and sushi roll of you choice. No need to reserve a box, just stop by before the movie starts at 8:45 PM.

Catch your favorite food trucks in a herd when they convene on Friday at the Bullpen from 4 PM to 10 PM for Truckeroo. Try street eats from DC Slices, Red Hook Lobster Pound and many more and then stick around for music and beverages from the Bullpen bars.

The Spring Beer Festival at Pizza Paradiso in Hyattsville on Saturday goes down from noon to 5 PM with tons of pies, beer from local favorites like Stone Brewing and Flying Dog, music, and games. Drop $50 for an unlimited tasting ticket or sip six-ounce pours for $10. all tickets come with a commemorative spring festival glasses.

Get in the warm weather mood on Saturday at Summerfest DC in Navy Yard. The huge drink lineup includes unlimited pours of over 80 beers, 25 wines, and nearly a dozen ciders from regional favorites like Louisiana’s Abita and North Coast Brewing out of Fort Bragg, CA. General admission tickets ($45) are available for two sessions from 12:30 to 3:30 PM or 4:30 to 7:30 PM. Food trucks will be on hand for sustenance.

The title “Fastest Bartender in DC” will be decided at Old Town Alexandria’s Fish Market on Sunday at 7 PM when contenders battle through hyper-technical challenges, like making the perfect margarita. The event is free and the bar is open for those seeking drinks along with the show.

And heading into the week…

Taste creations from two high-profile chefs in on Monday night when Reverie’s Johnny Spero hosts Ryan Pfesiffer, head of Blackbird in Chicago. The two will cook a multi-course meal in tandem. Tickets are $155—or add $75 for drink pairings (only early seatings are still available).

Didn’t get your fill of all-inclusive food events over the weekend? On Monday, the 5th Annual Eat Drink Local, put on by EdibleDC magazine and FRESHFARM markets, comes to Long View Gallery from 6 to 9 PM. The $85 general admission ticket includes over a dozen plates and drinks from an assembly of local restaurants and producers like Doi Moi, Tenth Ward Distilling, and Troegs Brewing.

Women’s soccer and beer fanatics, hear this: Franklin Hall is opening early on Tuesday at 3 PM to broadcast the first U.S. women’s soccer team game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. In addition to the game, the huge sports bar will pour ten drafts from women-owned or operated breweries. The beer hall will also open early for future U.S. Women’s team matches.

Join José Andrés and star chef friends like Hugh Acheson and Kwame Onwuachi for the annual World Central Kitchen benefit, Dine-N-Dash, on Wednesday from 6 to 10 PM. More than 30 restaurants offer unlimited food and drink to general admission ticket holders ($150) or splurge on a VIP ticket ($400) for access to special restaurants as well as before and after parties. Participants “dash” (or pedicab) between eateries around Penn Quarter, the Wharf, and 14th Street like Oyamel, Officina, Bresca, and many more.