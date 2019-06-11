Where to Watch the 2019 Women’s World Cup Around DC

The US Women’s National Soccer Team kicks off their campaign for a fourth World Cup trophy this Tuesday at 3 PM with an opening match against Thailand. Although many of the games will take place in the early afternoon during office hours, a number of bars and restaurants around the city are opening early and airing the tournament. Here’s where to watch—and keep an eye out for Washington Spirit players Mallory Pugh and Rose Lavelle in the star-studded lineup.

The Airedale

3605 14th St. NW

Diehard soccer fans will feel at home at the Airedale—check out the walls adorned with soccer scarves and tons of televisions. The pub will show every Women’s World Cup game, offering a $20.19 lunch combo of a sandwich or burger and alcoholic beverage like an Aperol spritz.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW

The cozy neighborhood pub is airing all US games on the big screen (with sound!) and opening early for the matches that take place before normal business hours. Enhance your viewing experience with $5 DC Braus, $5 cocktails, or $6 glasses of wine from the happy hour menu.

ChurchKey

1337 14th St. NW

ChurchKey will open at 3 PM on Tuesday for the opening match against Thailand, offering $5 American draft beer pours and a number of food specials during the watch party. The bar will air the match with sound on all of its TVs, as well as on a large projector screen. ChurchKey will also open early for games against Chile (June 16) and Sweden (June 20).

Denizens Brewing Co. Silver Spring & Riverdale Park

1115 East-West Hwy., Silver Spring; 4550 Van Buren St., Riverdale Park

Support the home team with a locally brewed beer in hand at these sister breweries in Silver Spring and Riverdale Park. The craft beer havens, which both have large seating areas, will air USA matches over the next month. Enjoy $5 beers and $10 burgers during happy hour, which runs from 4 to 6 PM.

Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown

2401 M St. NW

Can’t make it in time for the 3 PM kickoff? The Fairmont will rebroadcast the USA’s opening match against Thailand at 5 PM on Tuesday. Fans can enjoy a complimentary first drink in the lobby lounge as well as dishes from chef Jordi Gallardo’s special menu that features items from World Cup challengers like Brazil, England, France, Germany, and Spain ($9 each).

Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Ave NW

Starting with the opening match, Franklin Hall will open early to show all USA games with full sound while also offering an array of beers from women-owned or operated breweries. A portion of the proceeds from sales will be donated to the Pink Boots Society and Girls Pint Out, both organizations that support women in the craft beer scene.

Inca Social

2670 Avenir Pl., Vienna

Fans can chow down on classic Peruvian fare while cheering on the US team in their opening match on Tuesday. Snack on $6 Inca wings with $6 pints from the happy hour menu.

Join the conversation!