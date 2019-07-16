Weddings

This Dreamy Decatur House Wedding Took Place Underneath the Most Magnificent Tent

Arielle Kahn and Hugh Livengood got married at the Decatur House in was DC.
decatur-house-wedding
All photographs by Lisa Boggs Photography

Arielle Kahn and Hugh Livengood’s Decatur House wedding featured a moss escort wall display, a variety of floral centerpieces and accents, and a checkered dance floor for celebrating the night away. The best part? It all happened underneath a translucent tent that was strung with twinkling lights. The couple, who, (fun fact!) got engaged at Machu Pichu in Peru, knew they wanted their Decatur House wedding to have a “Secret Garden” vibe. So, they held a tented ceremony and reception and decorated with hydrangeas, roses, dahlias, (and lots of cascading greenery, of course) to evoke an al fresco aesthetic. Check out their garden-inspired wedding below to see all the ways they transformed their historic venue into the setting of their (Midsummer Night’s) dreams. 

Romantic lighting, check. Lush greenery, check. This Decatur House wedding is a must-see.

decatur-house-wedding
decatur-house-wedding
decatur-house-wedding

Invitations featured geometric detailing paired with floral and other graphic motifs.

decatur-house-wedding

Arielle’s cascading bouquet overflowed with peonies, roses, and variegated greenery. 

decatur-house-wedding

Her dress, which featured an A-line silhouette and was covered in floral embellishments, also included pockets. This was a must-have for the bride.

decatur-house-wedding
decatur-house-wedding
decatur-house-wedding

Hugh looked handsome in a patterned navy tuxedo accessorized with a black bow tie.

decatur-house-wedding

How They Met: Arielle and Hugh met on a dating app and had their first date at Bar Dupont. “It was my first online date ever!” Arielle says. “We spent the evening talking and the conversation flowed effortlessly. They had to turn the lights on so we would leave!”

decatur-house-wedding
decatur-house-wedding
decatur-house-wedding
decatur-house-wedding

 

decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding

Bridesmaids wore mismatched powder blue dresses. Groomsmen went with a traditional look and donned matching tuxedos.

decatur-house-wedding
decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding

The couple chose to take their portraits at a variety of DC’s landmarks.

decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding
decatur-house-wedding
decatur-house-wedding

Known as one of the oldest and most prestigious homes in Washington, The Decatur House served as the perfect setting for their big day

decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding
decatur-house-wedding

For the ceremony, the couple exchange vows underneath an elegant Chuppah. It was dressed up with a mixture of greenery and flowers, such as peegee hydrangea, floribunda roses, dahlias, and silver dollar eucalyptus.

decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding
decatur-house-wedding
decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding

A distressed frame filled with moss and floral accents displayed guests’ escort cards. 

decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding

The couple’s theme for their Decatur House wedding was “classic with an edge.”

decatur-house-wedding
decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding

decatur-house-wedding

The Details:

Photography: Lisa Boggs Photography | Venue: The Decatur House | Event Planning & Design: CG & Co Events | Florals: Amaryllis Floral and Event Design Invitations: By Invitation Only Designs | Caterer: Spilled Milk CateringHair & Makeup Artist: Renata Lynette Makeup |Bride’s Attire: Leah da Gloria from Bridal Reflections | Groom’s & Groomsmen’s Attire: The Black Tux | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Amsale Bridesmaids | Music/Entertainment: Fusion Band

