Arielle Kahn and Hugh Livengood got married at the Decatur House in was DC.

Arielle Kahn and Hugh Livengood’s Decatur House wedding featured a moss escort wall display, a variety of floral centerpieces and accents, and a checkered dance floor for celebrating the night away. The best part? It all happened underneath a translucent tent that was strung with twinkling lights. The couple, who, (fun fact!) got engaged at Machu Pichu in Peru, knew they wanted their Decatur House wedding to have a “Secret Garden” vibe. So, they held a tented ceremony and reception and decorated with hydrangeas, roses, dahlias, (and lots of cascading greenery, of course) to evoke an al fresco aesthetic. Check out their garden-inspired wedding below to see all the ways they transformed their historic venue into the setting of their (Midsummer Night’s) dreams.

Romantic lighting, check. Lush greenery, check. This Decatur House wedding is a must-see.

Follow Washingtonian Weddings on Instagram | Like Washingtonian Weddings on Facebook

Invitations featured geometric detailing paired with floral and other graphic motifs.

Arielle’s cascading bouquet overflowed with peonies, roses, and variegated greenery.

Her dress, which featured an A-line silhouette and was covered in floral embellishments, also included pockets. This was a must-have for the bride.

Hugh looked handsome in a patterned navy tuxedo accessorized with a black bow tie.

How They Met: Arielle and Hugh met on a dating app and had their first date at Bar Dupont. “It was my first online date ever!” Arielle says. “We spent the evening talking and the conversation flowed effortlessly. They had to turn the lights on so we would leave!”

Bridesmaids wore mismatched powder blue dresses. Groomsmen went with a traditional look and donned matching tuxedos.

The couple chose to take their portraits at a variety of DC’s landmarks.

Known as one of the oldest and most prestigious homes in Washington, The Decatur House served as the perfect setting for their big day

For the ceremony, the couple exchange vows underneath an elegant Chuppah. It was dressed up with a mixture of greenery and flowers, such as peegee hydrangea, floribunda roses, dahlias, and silver dollar eucalyptus.

A distressed frame filled with moss and floral accents displayed guests’ escort cards.

The couple’s theme for their Decatur House wedding was “classic with an edge.”

The Details:

Photography: Lisa Boggs Photography | Venue: The Decatur House | Event Planning & Design: CG & Co Events | Florals: Amaryllis Floral and Event Design | Invitations: By Invitation Only Designs | Caterer: Spilled Milk Catering | Hair & Makeup Artist: Renata Lynette Makeup |Bride’s Attire: Leah da Gloria from Bridal Reflections | Groom’s & Groomsmen’s Attire: The Black Tux | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Amsale Bridesmaids | Music/Entertainment: Fusion Band

Join the conversation!