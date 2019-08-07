Our Guide to 64 Great Parks Around Washington DC

Take a walk. Have a picnic. Rent a boat. Spot bald eagles. This region has hundreds of parks where we’re able to do all that—and more. Here are some of our favorites.
-
Looking to explore the best parks around DC? From the Shenandoah to Rock Creek Park to the C&O Canal, we've got you covered.
-
Looking to upgrade your date? We've got suggestions for some of the best outdoor dates perfect for (nature) lovers.
-
The editor of Washington Gardner magazine shares a few of her favorite parks to catch gorgeous, colorful, and perfect-to-gram flowers.
-
Step back in time to explore some of the nation's most historic sites in and around Washington.
-
Feel the breeze and enjoy stunning views as you take a walk around these local parks.
-
Go paddleboarding at Fountainhead or kayaking at Seneca Creek.
-
Pitch a tent, toast a s'more, and search for fossils.
-
Take a look at these 11 area parks that are especially fun for kids including, water parks, mini golf, playgrounds, and more.
-
Where can the doggos go to play? We asked Jennifer Makeeff, owner of DC Dog Sitter, for her favorite dog parks in and around DC.
-
Sit down, breathe, and clear your mind.
-
These hidden gems—parks around DC that you might not have noticed—are worth the trip, even if you keep them a secret from your friends.
-
Great parks for wildlife, including birds, turtles, and other creatures great and small.