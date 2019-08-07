News  |  Things to Do

Our Guide to 64 Great Parks Around Washington DC

Published on
Photograph by April Greer.

Take a walk. Have a picnic. Rent a boat. Spot bald eagles. This region has hundreds of parks where we’re able to do all that—and more. Here are some of our favorites.

