Kathleen Allen and Jesse Dubon’s Harpers Ferry mountain engagement photos feature rolling hills, lush forests, and even a special guest appearance—their adorable dog, Riggs. The couple, who live in Fredrick, decided to take their engagement session in the mountains right during sunset and the pictures are downright gorgeous. From the glistening sun reflecting off the river and pine trees to the ultra-romantic wind-blown moments, Kathleen and Jesse’s mountain engagement photos really peak our interests.

How They Met

Kathleen and Jesse met at a mutual friend’s birthday party one summer. “I was hoping he would ask for my number,” Kathleen says. Adding that while they were teasing back and forth over high school rivalries, Jesse let out an endearing belly laugh. “It was the kind of belly laugh you strive to get out of someone and never forget.” They ended up going separate ways after the party, but became friends on Facebook. Four years later, thanks to Facebook, they were able to reconnect when Jesse spontaneously commented on one of Kathleen’s photos asking if she remembered him. “Feeling about four years braver, we started talking through Messenger—of course, I remembered him!” For about two weeks, the pair messaged back and forth until Jesse finally asked Kathleen to join him for a Washington Redskins game at FedEx Field. “Our strongest initial bond was football—specifically, the Washington Redskins,” Kathleen recalls. So, when he invited her to a preseason game, it was, of course, the perfect first date.

What They Wore

To complement the outdoor views and evoke a soft and airy feel, Kathleen wore a powder blue chiffon high-low dress. Jesse also opted for a dressed-up look, paired well with Kathleen’s dress, by wearing a button-down-shirt accessorized with a necktie and vest.

The Backdrop

As a retail manager for a sporting goods store, Kathleen, thought the outdoors would be an ideal backdrop for their engagement photos. The couple chose a mountain setting, featuring picturesque clifftop views of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers. To reach the breathtaking scene, they hiked a trail in Harpers Ferry, just about an hour outside of the Beltway in West Virginia. “I was instantly inspired by the sweeping views, and Kat and Jesse were excited to explore and climb the rocks,” says photographer Kuralay Nurmanova. “Kat nearly gave me a heart attack with her cliff hopping in high heels—she is a daredevil for sure, and I love that about her!”

The Wedding Plans

The couple are planning a destination wedding in Jamaica where they’ll be surrounded by 50 of their nearest and dearest friends and family. “We want our guests to arrive and relax, whether they’re there for the weekend or the week,” Kathleen says. “We often get so busy with life, we forget to slow down and have fun, so we hope our guests enjoys all aspects of their time off.” The ceremony is taking place on a large pier overlooking the water with a reception to follow at the hotel, the Royalton Negril Sky Terrace.

The Special Guest

Dog alert! The couple’s adorable pup, Riggs, made a guest appearance for their mountain engagement photos. Kathleen and Jesse, being avid Washington Redskins fans, named their dog after the great pro football player John Riggins. Riggs, short for Riggins, was dressed up for the shoot with the help of a blue bow tie collar that also matched Kathleen’s dress.

