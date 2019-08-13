A Husband-and-Wife Chef Team With Serious NYC Dining Cred Open Thompson Italian in Falls Church

Former RPM Italian chef Gabe Thompson and his wife, pastry chef Katherine Thompson, are no strangers to opening Italian restaurants. The pair debuted popular Manhattan eatery Dell’Anima and were partners in sister concepts L’Artusi, Anfora, and L’Apicio before they moved to Northern Virginia (Katherine’s home) with their kids in 2015. Now, the duo is putting down roots with their own restaurant in Falls Church. Thompson Italian—a 125-seat dining room and patio serving seasonal pastas and draft prosecco—opens tomorrow.

Both chefs have Michelin three-star restaurants on their resumes from the New York days; Gabe worked at Le Bernadin while Katherine was at Per Se. But for their own venture, the food and vibe are much more casual—look no further than the neon “pasta power” sign designed by Katherine’s father. House-made pastas include simple spaghetti with marinara and basil alongside heartier plates like ricotta gnocchi with lamb ragu and linguine with clams and chorizo. Many of the dishes will rotate, capitalizing on the season’s freshest offerings. For the mid-August opening you’ll find items like sweet corn ravioli, arctic char with summer beans, and homemade ricotta paired with grilled peaches and pistachios. Appetizers run $9 to $16, while entrees range from $15 to $29.

Despite the pasta-centric menu, the kitchen looks beyond traditional Italian fare. Gabe grew up in San Antonio before moving to Austin, and his penchant for bold flavors stems from a childhood eating Tex-Mex and barbecue. A favorite home-style dish is spicy pork meatballs with smoked paprika, cumin, and chili flakes. Let the heat-fearing be warned: “These are not necessarily kid-friendly meatballs,” Katherine says.

Luckily, the kids get a menu of their own with red sauce Italian dishes like chicken parmesan and build-your-own pasta plates. The Thompson’s five-year-old daughter exclusively orders chicken tenders and french fries at restaurants, so her favorite makes an appearance as well.

Rose’s Luxury and Little Pearl alum Kristen “KC” Hamilton is stepping in as general manager. While Gabe oversees the savory side, Katherine fashions the finales. Traditional Italian desserts include affogato (homemade gelato and espresso an optional shot of amaro) and cannolis. Anyone familiar with the couple’s New York restaurants will recognize the signature olive oil cake topped with crème fraîche mousse and flaky salt. The cake isn’t the only nod to previous Thompson spots: the restaurant’s deep teal walls are inspired by L’Artusi’s dining room.

In addition to draft prosecco, the wine list includes classic red and whites alongside more offbeat finds like skin contact varietals and pét-nat natural sparkling wine. The restaurant spotlights the local brewery scene, sourcing all the draft beers from Virginia. Other local nods include a gin-and-tonic infused with herbs from the Falls Church farmers market. Refreshing cocktails like the “Tequila & Watermelon Situation” (the name says it all) and “Summer in a Glass” (vodka, lemon, and blueberries) are answers to August humidity.

The restaurant will offer dinner service to start, with plans to expand to brunch and lunch in the future.

Thompson Italian. 124 North Washington St., Falls Church. Open Wednesday to Monday from 5 PM to 10 PM.

