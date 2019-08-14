Ozomatli Will Headline a Free Concert and Block Party Previewing DC’s Latin Marketplace

La Cosecha, the highly-anticipated Latin American marketplace from Edens opening near Union Market in September, is throwing a huge (free!) block party and concert on September 7th to celebrate their arrival. Calle Latina with Events DC will feature a musical lineup headlined by Grammy-winning band ​Ozomatli, dance performances, a pop-up market, face painting from Colombia-born local muralist MasPaz, chef demos, food and drinks from La Cosecha’s vendors, and a sneak peek inside the space.

While food halls have been springing up at a rapid pace around Washington, La Cosecha’s angle is different—a Latin cultural hub that will mix retail, restaurants and bars, fashion, home goods, and events with Latin embassies. The lineup of vendors includes imports like Medellín-based El Cielo from chef Juanma Barrientos with local Latin businesses such as Serenata, a hybrid juice shop/cocktail bar from the Colada Shop team, or modern Mexican restaurant Amparo Fondita by former Oyamel chef Christian Irabién.

Although the market doesn’t officially open until later in September, partygoers can preview incoming vendors at the festival. Pairing food with music, the celebration features a concert stage from local production group All Things Go with Ozomatli, local pop singer Jason Cerda—who’s also leading a flash mob—DJ Bembona​, and more. ​Families can dance along with Con Sabor kids dance and classes. If the high energy activities work up an appetite, refuel from La Cosecha vendors like Peruvian Brothers and dishes from Union Market’s Arepa Zone, and more. Libations include Ilegal Mezcal and cocktails from neighborhood rum distillery Cotton & Reed.

The event is free and runs from 11 AM to 7 PM. Look for a grand opening date down the line.

La Cosecha. 1280 4th St., NE.

