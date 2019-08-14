The Best Things We Bought This Month

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

“I finally purchased the AOC lipstick, and honestly? It’s changed me. Not only have I officially transitioned into a red-lip lady, but I actually think I’m more assertive when I wear it. Also important: It held up against a pitcher of sangria at Jazz in the Garden.” -Daniella Byck, assistant editor; $22; Stila

LeMond Sarthe Bike

“On a beach vacation in July, we spotted this used 10-speed LeMond Sarthe, selling for just $299 at a bike shop on the Rehoboth boardwalk. It’s not only a rare bicycle to find, but would normally would sell for much more—and it was in excellent condition. It’s known as a ‘Dreamsicle’ Sarthe because of the color. It does ride like a dream.” -Sherri Dalphonse, executive editor

Ikea Satsumas Plant Stand

“I’m far too irresponsible to take care of anything as time-consuming as a fish, but wanted to feel a mild sense of accountability to another living thing. As I’m lucky enough to have south-facing windows in my bedroom, I settled on houseplants and picked up this three-pronged stand for my new bromeliad, ravenea palm, and pothos (also from Ikea!). The stand puts the plants at a visible level and freshens up my living space in a way string lights simply can’t.” -Katrina Schmidt, editorial fellow; $30; Ikea

Highline Wellness CBD Drops

“I’m a naturally anxious person and can always find something on which to fixate the downward spiral of my thoughts: the text message never returned, the depressing state of my savings account, the fact that someday my dog will die—anything! For the sake of everyone around me (and, you know, myself), I’m finally getting into the CBD drops craze. They’ve always seemed a little too expensive, but a blogger I follow posted a discount code, so I pulled the trigger. From here on out, it’s only going to be mellow vibes, maaaan!” -Mimi Montgomery, associate editor; $70; Highline Wellness

Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino

“By analyzing her own relationships with millennial topics like post-irony, JUUL pods, and Brooklyn, Jia Tolentino draws an original, but kindred, map of the culture world. I’m so excited to read this. Also, the cover is symmetrical.” -Will Peischel, editorial fellow; $16; Amazon

