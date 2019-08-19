Where to Find Extended Summer Restaurant Week Deals Around DC

If you didn’t have time to take advantage of DC Summer Restaurant Week, don’t worry. A variety of restaurants are extending the offer of $22 lunches and brunches or $35 dinners through Sunday, August 25th.

Chiko

2029 P St., NW; 423 Eighth St., SE

Restaurant Week offerings are generous at both locations of this Chinese-Korean casual restaurant (through August 25). At dinner, guests have free reign over the menu (pick any app or entree) and get extra snacks from the kitchen and a tasty coconut custard dessert. Drinks are discounted too: beer is $5 and wine is $7. The Dupont location also serves lunch with any sandwich (go Szechuan chicken) and two sides for $22.

Knightsbridge Restaurant Group

Several locations

Several of restaurateur Ashok Bajaj’s DC eateries are extending the promotion, including Bindaas, Bibiana, Olivia, Sababa, the Bombay Club, and the Oval Room. Check out Olivia and Sababa for Mediterranean fare; Bindaas and the Bombay Club for modern Indian; and Oval Room for refined American cuisine. If you’ve never been to Bibiana, now’s your chance. The Italian eatery will close and rebrand at the end of the month.

Convivial and Mintwood Place

801 O St., NW; 1813 Columbia Rd., NW

Chef Cedric Maupillier’s twin French-American restaurants have both extended their offers through Sunday, August 25th. They’re also generous—menus are similar (if not identical in some places) to the regular ones, and guests have plenty of options to choose from. Convivial serves Restaurant Week lunch and dinner, while Mintwood is dinner-only (check out the ice cream grilled cheese at the latter).

Schlow Restaurant Group

Several locations

Restaurateur Michael Schlow’s restaurants are all extending their lunch, brunch, and dinner promotions through Sunday, August 25th. Drop by Italian spots Casolare and Alta Strada (DC and Mosaic District); head to Nama for sushi; try tacos at Tico; or if you’re in the mood for a drink, The Riggsby is your place. The supper club-esque restaurant lets you swap in a martini or other boozy cocktail for a course at lunch.

Gravitas

1401 Okie St., NE

Chef Matt Baker’s modern Mid-Atlantic tasting room in Ivy City is extending its Restaurant Week dinner from Wednesday, August 21 through 25. The three-course options includes summery dishes like watermelon salad or seared flounder with heirloom beans, tomatoes, and herb jus.

Buena Vida Silver Spring

8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring

Going out with a group who can put down their weight in tacos? This all-you-can-eat Mexican spot is a good option. The unlimited small plates aren’t exactly a “deal” since Restaurant Week is the same price as the regular menus ($35 for dinner and $22 for lunch, which is actually $2 more). But if you’re hungry and want to try a lot of different things, it’s a good deal anytime.

Supra

1205 11th St., NW

Have yourself a Georgian feast in Shaw. The special menus for lunch, brunch, and dinner feature plates like a tomato, cucumber, and basil salad or sulgani cheese stuffed mushrooms. All menus are served through August 25.

