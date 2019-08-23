6 Extended Summer Restaurant Week Brunches to Try Around DC

You have until Sunday to enjoy these $22 deals.

Several of the restaurants participating in DC Summer Restaurant Week have graciously extended their offers through August 25. If you’re looking for somewhere to brunch, check out these places offering $22 three-course deals.

Alta Strada Mosaic

2911 District Ave., Fairfax

Brunch at this Virginia Italian restaurant includes tasty options like an everything-spiced pizza, shrimp and grits, or a smoked salmon Benedict. If you’ve got room for dessert, finish the meal with their signature “Mascarporeos”.

Brothers and Sisters

1770 Euclid St., NW

Chef Erik Bruner-Yang’s lobby restaurant in the Line DC hotel offers a weekend lunch course of tomato gazpacho followed by the choice of tempura Chesapeake blue catfish or stir-fried knife cut noodles. The meal includes the option of a slice of toasted coconut cake or cookies.

Casolare

2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Escape to Italy for the weekend with brunch at Casolare in Glover Park, where the Restaurant Week menu includes risotto croquettes, spaghetti carbonara tossed with bacon and eggs, and a panna cotta with blueberry compote.

Supra

1205 11th St., NW

DC’s only dedicated Georgian restaurant serves a seasonal brunch with options like chilled yogurt and cucumber soup or omelets stuffed with sulguni cheese and pork sausage.

The Riggsby

1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW

This upscale American supper club has a Restaurant Week brunch menu featuring avocado toast, tomato and egg shakshuka, and blueberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream.

TTT

2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Tacos for breakfast, anyone? All day long, the Clarendon restaurant offers a starter, three tacos, and ice cream for the standard lunch price. We suggest pairing it brunch-style with a “mimada” mimosa made with fresh lime juice and house-made hibiscus syrup.

Join the conversation!