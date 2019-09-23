Celebrate Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur with These DC-Area Restaurants

The Jewish high holidays start when the sun sets on Monday, September 30th. In celebration of the new year, restaurants in the DC area are offering special meals and menus with symbolic ingredients (apples, honey) and Jewish classics like brisket and latkes.

Note that many restaurants require advance orders for catering, carryout, and delivery, so make sure to call ahead.

Rosh Hashanah Pop-Up Bakery

Schlow Restaurant Group pastry chef Alex Levin is hosting his fourth annual Rosh Hashanah Pop-Up Bakery. You can now order artisanal baked goods for delivery on September 28th and 29th within the capital beltway, including honey challah (with or without raisins), apple butter-honey cake, rugelach, and handmade pies. Pickup is also available from 2 to 6 PM at the group’s restaurants, including Casolare, Prima, and Alta Strada.

Call Your Mother

3301 Georgia Ave., NW

Skip the long line at the popular Jewish deli by ordering catering for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Call Your Mother is offering traditional favorites like wood-fired brisket, honey-apple cake, and latkes, plus a few modern dishes (have you tried the pastrami fried rice?). You can also order their signature bagels or challah online at least two days in advance for pickup (or splurge for delivery).

Equinox

813 Connecticut Ave., NW

Both omnivores and vegetarians can feast a chef Todd Gray’s locally-sourced restaurant. The four-course menu includes meatless options like slow-roasted spaghetti squash with truffled mushroom cream (for pescatarians: falafel-crusted halibut). The special meal is served September 29th and October 1st ($55 per person or $80 with wine pairing).

Hill Country BBQ

410 7th St., NW

Get a Texas take on brisket for Rosh Hashanah at this barbecue joint. Catering orders include a whole brisket, hot or cold, or a ready-sliced brisket for convenience. Add sides and desserts for a full meal like apple crumble pie with a honey drizzle. Order online at least one day in advance of pickup ($125 for whole brisket; $29.50/lb for sliced brisket; and $25 for apple crumble).

Char Bar

2142 L St., NW

The kosher deli is serving up another specialized menu for the new year, offering onion-topped brisket and apricot-glazed chicken among the entrees. All catering orders include gefilte fish, grilled vegetables, and challah. Add a fall twist to your Rosh Hashanah table with butternut squash soup and sweet potato kugel. A la carte options are available as well. Order online, with free delivery for orders over $250.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St., NW

If you’re looking for a traditional Rosh Hashanah meal, Joe’s multi-course menu includes all the classics like gefilte fish and braised beef brisket. Sides of potato pancakes, ginger glazed carrots, and Israeli couscous accompany the entrees. The meal is served on September 29th and 30th with carryout and delivery options available ($49.95 per person; $12.95 for kids 12 and under).

Mon Ami Gabi

7239 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

Ring in the new year family-style at the French bistro with Rosh Hashanah classics like apple-and-honey challah, matzoh ball soup, and braised beef brisket alongside French favorites. The menu is served September 29th and 30th from 5 to 9 PM. Reservations are recommended, and carryout orders are available ($44.95 per person and $17.95 for kids 12 and younger).

Summer House Santa Monica

11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

Looking for a balance of traditional meat dishes and lighter veggie ones? Summer House serves chopped chicken liver (or a meatless version) as a starter, followed by entrees of beef short rib, chicken, or salmon–all paired with roasted vegetables as sides. The menu is available on September 29th and 30th from 5 to 9 PM. Reservations are recommended, and carryout orders are available ($44.95 per person and $16.95 for kids 12 and younger).

Sababa

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

Israeli eatery Sababa serves a four-course meal for Rosh Hashanah that includes their signature hummus, potato latkes with spiced honey, chard-wrapped fish, and chocolate halva. The menu is available on September 29th and 30th from 5 to 10 PM, and reservations are recommended ($40 per person with $10 valet parking optional).

Shouk

655 K St., NW; 395 Morse St., NE

Host a meatless celebration with catering from this vegan Israeli fast-casual restaurant. Combine any three of their sandwiches like oyster mushroom shawarma paired with chocolate-cardamom cookies. If you’re serving a large crowd, check out the “falafel bar” option with tahini, pita, and pickled green cabbage. Order online or call at least one day in advance of pickup.

Teddy & the Bully Bar

1200 19th St., NW

Restaurateur Alan Poposky hosts a multi-course meal for the seventh year in a row complete with chicken matzoh ball soup, potato and butternut squash latkes, and a cinnamon-caramel apple sundae. The menu is available September 29th and 30th for $50 per person.

Bethesda Bagels

Multiple locations in DC, MD, VA

To break the Yom Kippur fast this local chain offers bagel spreads with Nova salmon, whitefish, egg salad, or deli meats like pastrami. Bethesda Bagels also offers a giant version of their sandwiches as a shareable “super bagel” with your choice of fillings. Order their platters or bagels a la carte online.

Ice Cream Jubilee

301 Water St., SE; 1407 T St., NW; 4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Keep the party going with pints of sweet cream-and-honey, available now in Whole Foods Markets around DC. The flavor is made with local ingredients: sweet cream from South Mountain Creamery and honey from DC’s Up Top Acres. The ice cream shop will also feature an apple butter-oatmeal cookie as a nod to the Jewish holidays at its three locations.

Join the conversation!