Jacqueline Clevette and Stephen Potter married at the Daughters of the American Revolution and it was filled with fresh florals, bright, citrus decor, and other zesty details. Check out their full wedding below, which was also featured in our latest issue, to see all the ways they added pops of color and actual oranges to their invitation suite, escort wall display, tabletops, and more.

The Citrus-Inspired Details

The couple personalized their invitations with vintage stamps, calligraphed addresses, and custom envelope liners they hand cut with the help of their planner. Jackie also gifted everyone in her bridal party Soludos smoking slippers decorated with an Aperol spritz design, so that they could change into them before hitting the dance floor.

The Sophisticated And Polished Wedding Fashion

Jackie swooned in a Vera Wang gown that featured a fitted silhouette, clean fabric, and scoop neckline. Steve also looked dapper in a black suit paired with a necktie and white rose boutonniere attached to his lapel. As for bridesmaids and groomsmen, they stuck to a traditional look where the ‘maids donned black gowns and the groomsmen suited up.

How They Met And Engagement Story

Things seem to go amusingly awry for Jackie and Steve. They first met for a Potomac cruise on a mutual friend’s boat, but the boat wouldn’t start. Still, they flirted the night away and giggled so much Jackie says the next day her abs hurt. Almost four years later, they called several friends to share the news that Steve had proposed (and Jackie’d said yes!)—but most of them were watching Game of Thrones and ignored the calls.

The Wedding Inspiration

For their modern-with-a-twist wedding with just over 100 guests, (which, contrarily to their meet cute, went off without a hitch) the pair took inspiration from the annual holiday party they host, including the signature cocktails (his and hers Negronis and Aperol spritzes), pie (Key lime and cherry—Jackie grew up baking them with the women in her family), and late-night pretzels. (Jackie vetoed a wedding ham, says Steve.) The newlyweds recessed up the aisle to Jackie Wilson’s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” and had the Washington Monument as their backdrop for portraits.

The Fruit Decorations, Color Scheme, And Other Reception Details

A palette of white, black, orange, and mint was the perfect choice for the fresh and witty aesthetic abundant with florals and citrus—including the “Orange You Glad You Came?” escort wall and the signature-cocktail cart. At the late-night gourmet pretzel bar, cleverly customized cocktail napkins with details for the revelers read “Don’t Be Salty. The Night’s Knot Done. Join Us For The After Party At Hamilton’s.”

The Details:

Photography: Adam Barnes Fine Art Photography | Venue: Daughters of the American Revolution | Planning & Design: Grit & Grace | Florist: Sweet Root Village | Invitations: Minted | Calligraphy: LH Calligraphy | Caterer: Design Cuisine | Pie: Dangerously Delicious PiesPretzels: The Pretzel Bakery | Hair & Makeup: Hair & Makeup Artistry by ClaudineBride’s Attire: Vera WangGroom’s Attire: Alton LaneDJ: Premier DJ ServicesGuitarist: Peter Fields

