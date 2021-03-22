Weddings

We Have Major Heart Eyes for This Monique Lhuillier Gown With an Over-the-Top Bow

Kate and Andy married October 17, 2020, with just 26 guests.

Written by
| Published on

This pandemic wedding actually took place on the couple’s original date. Kate and Andy, who met through a mutual friend and got engaged in the Cayman Islands back in 2019, married in mid-October and incorporated a classic DC theme, including custom Cherry-Blossom-inspired bridesmaid dresses, throughout their celebration. Of course, the couple says, modifications were made due to Covid (in fact, they had already sent out 230 save-the-dates ahead of their wedding), but ultimately they decided to keep their original date, cut down their guest list, move to a more intimate venue, and live stream their event so additional loved ones could still attend virtually. They even designed face masks in a cherry blossom print that doubled as party favors to ensure their guest’s comfort was of the highest priority. Kate’s wedding dress, a satin fit-and-flare Monique Lhuillier featuring a gorgeous bow-adorned back, was show-topping and for an extra sentimental touch, Kate’s bouquet paid tribute to her late sister. Kate says she asked her florist to place her sister’s favorite flower, a hot-pink gerber daisy, in her bouquet, so that she could have sister with her all day long. 

Kate says their wedding turned out “perfect in every way,” leaving the couple walking away from the wedding weekend “on cloud nine… I can’t imagine the day any other way now,” says Kate. Check out their classic DC-themed wedding below. 

 

 

The Details:

Photographer:  Kristen Gardner Photography | Venue & Catering: Morrison House | Planning & Design: Bright Occasions | Florist: Floral Presentations | Invitations:  Mug and Pia and Design a la mere | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Hair Stylist: Amie Decker Beauty | Makeup Artist: Mimi Tran | Bride’s Attire: Monique Lhuillier from CDN Bridal | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Design a la mere | Groom and Groomsmen’s Attire: Max Davoli  from Gentleman’s Corner | Music/Entertainment:  DJ Evan Reitmeyer | Transportation: Regal Limo Inc (Vintage Rolls Royce) Alexandria Transit Company (Trolley) | Videographer: Bowen Films | Rentals: DC Rental | Calligraphy: Susan Fryt

 

More:
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

