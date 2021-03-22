We Have Major Heart Eyes for This Monique Lhuillier Gown With an Over-the-Top Bow

This pandemic wedding actually took place on the couple’s original date. Kate and Andy, who met through a mutual friend and got engaged in the Cayman Islands back in 2019, married in mid-October and incorporated a classic DC theme, including custom Cherry-Blossom-inspired bridesmaid dresses, throughout their celebration. Of course, the couple says, modifications were made due to Covid (in fact, they had already sent out 230 save-the-dates ahead of their wedding), but ultimately they decided to keep their original date, cut down their guest list, move to a more intimate venue, and live stream their event so additional loved ones could still attend virtually. They even designed face masks in a cherry blossom print that doubled as party favors to ensure their guest’s comfort was of the highest priority. Kate’s wedding dress, a satin fit-and-flare Monique Lhuillier featuring a gorgeous bow-adorned back, was show-topping and for an extra sentimental touch, Kate’s bouquet paid tribute to her late sister. Kate says she asked her florist to place her sister’s favorite flower, a hot-pink gerber daisy, in her bouquet, so that she could have sister with her all day long.

Kate says their wedding turned out “perfect in every way,” leaving the couple walking away from the wedding weekend “on cloud nine… I can’t imagine the day any other way now,” says Kate. Check out their classic DC-themed wedding below.

The Details:

