Weddings

This Might Be the Chicest Micro-Wedding We’ve Ever Seen

The mini-fete, featured on the cover of our latest issue, includes a green/black/gold color scheme, a hotel-suite venue, and outfit changes for both the bride and the groom.

Photographs by Iris Mannings

When Roxanne and Brian realized they’d need to postpone their big wedding in St. Lucia, they planned an affair with just eight guests in a suite at DC’s new Riggs hotel. “We chose the suite specifically because it felt very much like a Parisian pied-à-terre” (reminiscent of their City of Light engagement), says the bride, who designed the wedding herself (she owns the interior-design firm Parlour Design House). The suite served both as the ceremony and dinner space, and they used the adjoining rooms for getting ready.

Not to let the size of the guest list deter a fashion moment, Roxanne wore a Toni Maticevski pantsuit, then changed into a Marchesa Notte gown. The groom also chose two looks, including a custom green-velvet tuxedo and a blue suit, both from his own line, Brian Alexander Bespoke. A floral arch by Love Blooms in front of the fireplace served as the ceremony backdrop. Dinner was served at a ten-person table, with black-and-gold place settings with white napkins and menus featuring the couple’s monogram in black, plus black candles and white-and-green flower arrangements. The newlyweds had a first dance under the suite’s chandelier, then sliced into a two-tier cake. Boxed favors for their guests included coconut oil, candles, and macarons. See the details of their big day, featured in the latest special weddings section of Washingtonian’s January issue, below.

Getting Ready

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-347
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-351

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-356
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-358
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-369
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-376
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-510
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-410
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-398
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-406

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-444
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-445
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-490
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-494

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings -1
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings -22
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings -29
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings -30

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings -41
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings -44

The First Look

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-222
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-227

Details, Details, Details!

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-86
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-95
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-80
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-127
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-111
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-137
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-106
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-122
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-112
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-141
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-143
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-169
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-158

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-96
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-99

The Ceremony

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-262
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-260
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-242
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-252

 

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-269
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-279

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-334
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-336

Portraits

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-695
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-744
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-741
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-743
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-759
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-795

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-764
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-784
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-811
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-814
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-827
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-841
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-861
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-877

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-880
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-901

 

The Reception

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-537
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-541

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-560
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-563
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-543
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-564

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-570
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-628

Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-660
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-647
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-639
Roxanne + Brian Iris Mannings-644

The Details:

Photography: Iris Mannings | Venue: The Riggs Hotel | Planning & Design: Parlour Design House (bride)| Coordination: André Wells | Florist: Love Blooms | Bridal Attire: Toni Maticevski (ceremony); Marchesa Notte (dinner); Aquazurra (ceremony shoes); Sophia Webster (dinner shoes) | Grooms Attire: Brian Alexander Bespoke | Makeup Artist: GlamQui | Hairstylist: Ashley Ryles, Naturally Phenomenal Hair (bride); Russ Spry (groom) | Cake: Couture Cakes by Sabrina | Stationery: Fiona’s Notes | Violinist: Kendall Isadore |  Officiant: Pastor Louis J. Fields, Jr. | Videography: Bricks Group Media | Gift Boxes: Parlour Design House

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

