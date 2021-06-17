This Couple Passed Out Color-Coded Social-Distancing Wrist Bands to Help Guests Feel Comfortable at Their Celebration

Who would have thought social-distancing wrist bands would be the next trend at weddings? We couldn’t have imagined such a thing a couple of years ago, but now with the pandemic, it’s among the more clever details we’ve seen at recent celebrations—and while vaccinations are on the rise and restrictions have been lifted, we predict some continued relevance as levels of comfort at gatherings remain varied. Ashley and Joel’s fall micro-wedding is one of the latest weddings we’ve seen with the safety-precaution favors. As guests arrived to The Fairmont Hotel to witness the couple’s nuptials and celebrate, they were able to choose between green, yellow, and red silicone wrist bands to indicate their level of comfort when interacting with other guests. Ashley and Joel said they had already cut down their guest list from 175 to just 30 of their close friends and family, but wanted to take extra steps to ensure their guests comfort levels and safety were made a priority throughout the wedding. To do this, they found other tasteful ways to include Covid-friendly details and precautions at their celebration. Along with their social-distancing wrist bands, Ashley says they had individually wrapped masks available for all our guests, placed hand sanitizer throughout the ceremony and dinner space, served individually boxed hors d’oeuvres and desserts instead of passed items or shared stations, and sat guests in pods where they were only with others in their households. Ashley and Joel say that deciding to keep with their original wedding-date and choosing to throw a Covid-regulated event with a limited guest count was something they “absolutely do not regret.”Ashley says it actually allowed for them to have a more personalized moments, such as having Joel’s brother officiate, and placing hand-written notes at each guests’ place settings, in lieu of traditional escort cards. “The hand written notes was a special detail both Joel and I loved. It allowed us to warmly welcome our guests and thank them for their attendance,” adding, “It’s something we most likely wouldn’t have done with a larger wedding. “

Ashley and Joel’s micro-wedding also featured a simple, classic, and clean theme, which Ashley says was filled with “refined touches” and lots of “elegant, fresh greenery.” Crisp white hydrangeas and creamy ivory roses were paired with the sage green accents, which also helped enhance the traditional aesthetic. As for attire, Ashley rocked an effortlessly chic pantsuit instead of a traditional gown and Joel donned a navy blue tailored suit. They decided to forgo a wedding party to keep with their intimate vibe. Check out the rest of their special day below to see more details.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The Details:

Photographer: Neva Sullivan Photography | Venue & Catering: The Fairmont, DC | Florist & Design: Elegance & Simplicity | Makeup Artist: Claire Ashley Beauty | Bride’s Attire: Jay Godfrey from Neiman Marcus | Groom’s Attire: Combatant Gentlemen

Join the conversation!