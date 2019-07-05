Brides who want to make a statement on the big day should opt for a bridal pantsuit. Bridal pantsuits can feature either sleek, tailored cuts or cutting-edge designs, (like a statement bow back!) and are totally the “It” choice for trendsetting brides. They even make a fabulous outfit option for pre-wedding parties, like bridal showers and rehearsal dinners, too! So, if you’re hoping to show off your killer sense of style on the big day, why not opt for a fashion-forward bridal pantsuit? Check out some of our favorite suits from New York Bridal Fashion Week below.

These bridal pantsuits offer a chic alternative to the traditional wedding gown.

Pantsuit: Lela Rose

Pantsuit: Oscar de la Renta

Pantsuit: Barbara Kavchok

Pantsuit: Justin Alexander

Pantsuit: Demetrios Destination Romance Collection | Forget Me Not

Pantsuit: Reem Acra

