Here’s How to Have a Socially Distant Wedding in DC

Earlier this month, a few innovative vendors in the DMV area decided to collaborate and showcase what a socially distant wedding could look like for 2020. As couples are still being forced to postpone their bigger celebration to a later date due to Covid-19, smaller micro-weddings remain on the rise. But, how does one throw a safe and tasteful celebration right now? Kurstin Roe of Kurstin Roe Photography, teamed up with Sarah Muchnick of Sara Muchnick Events, DC Rentals & Event Revolution, Main Event Catering, Flowers at 38, and Pretty Mail Calligraphy to demonstrate. From creative catering techniques to seating arrangement styles, check out how these local pros put their expertise to the test and staged a socially distant wedding at the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

Hygiene Stations & Other Ways to Keep Guests Comfortable and Safe

Event Revolution provided air-scrubbers and hygiene stations that can be useful for indoor gatherings. The Clean Air Revolution system, pictured here, utilizes portable filters that can filter the air in an entire room—reducing viruses and mold—in one hour. “They look modern and fit with current decor styles,” says Roe, adding that “the sanitization stations are touch-free and stylish.”

The Circular and Spacious Ceremony

The group of vendors decided to stage a ceremony for 50 people, and “it was no small feat,” says Roe. “Most wedding attendees will be families and couples, so we created a space that distances tables, yet groups together households/families!” For the ceremony, chairs were grouped together in a circular formation—allowing plenty of distance between each group of guests.

The Catering Concept

Another topic that the local pros discussed in-depth was food and drink service at a socially distant wedding. Main Event Catering’s team came up with a variety of safer ways to serve food throughout a micro-wedding. For cocktail hour, they used covered bento boxes, food-safe UV lights (to help combat bacteria), and small, disposable containers to pass appetizers. “Dinner can also be served in these covered plates,” adds Roe. As for bar and drink services, Main Event Catering positioned the walk-up bar station in the back of the room, maximizing the space room for guests to keep their distance as they wait in line. Additionally, the bar featured a plexiglass divider, and drinks were kept covered with calligraphed coasters.

The Socially Distant Reception

For the reception, the vendors created a unique layout for table arrangements of two, four, and eight seats. “Having these different table sizes allows flexibility to accommodate different groups, such as families and friends who’ve been quarantined together,” says Roe. For the larger eight-seat table, the team added plexiglass dividers, potentially allowing groups such as extended families that hadn’t interacted before to dine together while maintaining some physical barriers.

