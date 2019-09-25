Move over LBD, there’s a new fashion staple that should be in everyone’s wardrobe—especially if you’re a bride-to-be. Little white dresses are growing in popularity because, like the versatile LBD, they can easily be dressed up or down for any special occasion. So, if you’re recently engaged and want to rock a little white dress at your pre-wedding functions, (or even, your reception!) we’ve got you covered. From fun and flirty options to looks that are sophisticated and chic, these little white dresses are perfect for engagement parties, rehearsal dinners, brunches, and more!

A version of this article appears in the Summer/Fall issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

