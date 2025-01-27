6 Wedding Design Trends That Will Elevate Your Celebration

Weddings

Couples are getting more intimate, more personal, and more luxurious with their weddings.

Photograph by Liz Fogarty.

1. Inventive Seating

Photograph by Akbar Sayed Photography.

Ceremonies in the round and “caterpillar” reception-table waves are just two seating styles to make the day feel especially intimate.

 

2. Personalized Notes

Photograph by Sarah Murray Photo.

Appreciative couples are including handwritten notes addressed to each guest—on their escort wall, at place settings, or in welcome boxes.

 

3. Texture

Photograph by Barbara O Photography.

Luxe textiles—lush velvets, embroidered linens, jacquard fabrics, and more—are enhancing everything from seating vignettes to table designs to bridesmaid dresses.

 

4. Candlelight

Photograph by Kir Tuben.

Reception spaces filled with glowing candles—with or without accompanying flowers—are setting a romantic tone for dinner and dancing.

 

5. Bold Dance Floors

Photograph by Lauren Swann.

Black-and-white stripes, wood-and-white checks, gray herringbone: Dance floors are becoming the finishing touch to pull a room together and make that first twirl even more enchanting.

 

6. Draping

Photograph by Love Life Images.

Venues from tents to ballrooms are getting a warm upgrade with rich drapery in hues that complement the design palette.

This article appears in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

