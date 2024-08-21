Weddings

Add These End-of-the-Night Detail Shots to Your Wedding Photos

Who says half-full wine glasses and undone dinner napkins aren't picture worthy?

Photograph by Kir Tuben.

The detail-filled flat-lay photographs we love (think invitation suites, ring boxes, perfume bottles, and other accessories positioned among flower petals and ribbon) are being complemented by a new must-have from the other end of the wedding-day timeline: the late-night snap. These images, which typically feature such in-the-moment elements as half-eaten cake, haphazard photo-booth prints, plus a trinket or two from the day, are often darker or blurrier than other detail shots, and capture a snapshot of your party’s vibe.

Photograph by Katie Lewis Photography.
Photograph by Kir Tuben.
Photograph by Barbara O Photography.
Photograph by Lindley Battle.
Photograph by Audra Wrisley Photography.

 

