Michelin just released its fourth dining guide to DC. Ten new Bib Gourmand restaurants were added to the 2020 guide (moderately priced eateries where you can get a meal for $40 or less), and four new one-star entries: omakase splurge Sushi Nakazawa, fiery Maydan, modern American tasting room Gravitas, and Little Pearl, restaurateur Aaron Silverman’s cafe-by-day, modest prix-fixe by night. Here’s a map to your next Michelin meal.



