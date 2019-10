Look Inside Salt & Sundry’s New Event Space in a Former Eckington Warehouse

The Salt & Sundry team, the creative group behind its two eponymous home goods stores (one on 14th Street, one in Union Market) and the plant shop Little Leaf, has a new venture.

This week, it celebrated the grand opening of the Sun Room, its new event space in a historic Eckington warehouse. It will also serve as the group’s headquarters.

The 3,000-square-foot spot is available to rent for weddings, corporate events, parties, and photoshoots. And, as of now, the space has hosted a baby shower, a Sofar Sounds concert, and a few nonprofit events, says Salt & Sundry founder Amanda McClements.

And because this is a Salt & Sundry-branded spot, of course it’s filled with the mid-century, California-cool vibes the group is known for. Check it out for yourself below.

The Sun Room; 327 S St. NE

