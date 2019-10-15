News

Local Utility Logos, Ranked!

With all the controversy around WSSC's rebranding, here's how its new logo stacks up.

Written by
| Published on

Maryland’s biggest water utility, the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC), recently faced criticism over an expensive rebranding effort. Was the money worth it? Here’s our take on how the logo compares with those of other local utilities.

From Boring to Bold

Alexandria Renew Enterprises. The circles are oddly configured, don’t convey much, and make us hungry for blueberry bagels.

 

WSSC Water. According to the company’s website, the W represents WSSC, water, and “world class.” Whatever.

 

Pepco. Those familiar rounded letters may not represent cutting-edge design, but they do have a certain retro charm.

 

Washington Gas. The blue circle and black lettering are pleasingly reminiscent of Saul Bass’s classic Bell System branding.

 

DC Water. While “water is life” is what your man-bun yoga teacher says at the hydration break, this one looks the least dated.

Logos courtesy of Companies.
This article appears in the October 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Lilah Burke
Lilah Burke
Editorial Fellow

Lilah is an summer editorial fellow at Washingtonian. She is originally from New York City and graduated from Georgetown University in 2018.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day