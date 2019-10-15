Weddings

A Vibrant Indian-Fusion Wedding With Cherry Blossom Portraits, Henna Tattoos, and Elegant Tablescapes

Maya and Darian held a colorful wedding at the George Washington Masonic National Memorial.

Written by
| Published on
indian-fusion-wedding
All photographs by Manali Sontakke Photography

Maya Sharma and Darian Neel’s Indian-fusion wedding was not only filled with pops of color and gold accents, but also featured a variety of cultural traditions. The couple hosted a weekend-long celebration in Northern Virginia with an intimate Hindu wedding on Friday and an American ceremony at the George Washington Masonic National Memorial on Saturday. “We wanted our wedding to be representative of our backgrounds and love for one another,” says the couple. So, they found unique ways to showcase both of their heritages throughout their wedding, including a diverse menu of Indian and American fare, henna tattoos for their guests, and Maya’s Indian-inspired gown. The festivities ended with a gorgeous reception that had a “bhangra dance performance, wonderful speeches by our friends and family, and lots of dancing,” says Darian. Check out their Indian-fusion wedding below to see more of their fun-filled multicultural celebration.

Follow Washingtonian Weddings on Instagram | Like Washingtonian Weddings on Facebook

Maya & Darian
Maya & Darian
Maya & Darian

indian-fusion-wedding

Maya & Darian
Maya & Darian

indian-fusion-wedding

Maya & Darian
Maya & Darian

The Henna Tattoos

As part of an Indian wedding tradition (and a way to wish the couple good luck!), the couple kicked off the festivities with a henna welcoming party for their guests. The party was held at Maya’s parents’ home where guests could have their hands painted while also spending time with both Maya’s and Darian’s families.

indian-fusion-wedding

Maya & Darian
Maya & Darian
Maya & Darian

How They Got Engaged

The couple, who dated for almost a year and a half, got engaged while vacationing in the French Alps. “We were staying [in the town of Chamonix] for a few days as part of a longer European trip,” Maya recalls. After a long day of hiking, the pair were cooking dinner at their Airbnb when Darian started talking about how great their life was together. “Next thing [I] knew, Darian was on one knee, with Mont Blanc in the background.” Maya says she was able to muster out a “Yes!” to the proposal through lots of tears and laughter. 

indian-fusion-wedding

Maya & Darian
indian-fusion-wedding

indian-fusion-wedding

indian-fusion-wedding

The Picture-Perfect Cherry Blossom Couple Portraits

Luckily for Maya and Darian, their Indian-fusion wedding took place right during peak Cherry Blossom season, which allowed for some wow-worthy photo ops. Maya’s Nazranaa  gown complemented the pink blossoms, since it was covered with dazzling embroidered flowers in the same dusty hue. Her bouquet provided some more pops of color and was composed of ranunculus, garden roses, peonies, and eucalyptus greenery.

Maya & Darian
Maya & Darian
Maya & Darian
Maya & Darian

indian-fusion-wedding

Maya & Darian
Maya & Darian
Maya & Darian

indian-fusion-weddingindian-fusion-wedding

The Elegant Indian-Fusion Wedding Reception

For their reception, the couple held a sit-down dinner where guest could choose from a variety of live food stations serving up palak chaat, “like the Rasika-inspired staple,” says Maya, and other Indian street food snacks. Tabletops were decorated with tall gold centerpieces, which displayed lush florals, and temporary tattoos with the couple’s faces were scattered at each place setting. Signature drinks included French 75s as a nod to their engagement in the French Alps, as well as, Old Fashioneds. Along with a night filled with dancing and special toasts, the couple cut and served a three-tiered fondant-frosted cake, which was decorated with hand-piping details and colorful floral icing. 

indian-fusion-wedding

indian-fusion-wedding

Related
Looking for the DMV’s Top Wedding Vendors? Use Our Searchable Guide!

Maya & Darian
Maya & Darian

indian-fusion-wedding

 

Maya & Darian
Maya & Darian

indian-fusion-wedding

Maya & Darian
Maya & Darian

The Details:

Photographer: Manali Sontakke Photography | Venue: George Washington Masonic Memorial | Planning & Design: Dear Summer Events Florist: JR Flowers Invitations: Minted Catering: IndAroma Cake: Fluffy Thoughts Hair & Makeup Stylist: Asal Studios Bride’s Attire: Nazranaa (American ceremony); Bridal Lehenga by Sabyasachi (Indian ceremony)Groom’s & Groomsmen’s Attire: JoS A. Bank Bridesmaids’ Attire: Nordstrom Music/Entertainment: David Grimm Videographer: Mari Harsan Studios

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day