8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Show your Natitude by heading to one of the many World Series watch parties around DC this weekend. Check out our guide for the best places to party around Nationals Park, great spots to cheer on the team around DC, food and drink specials.

Halloween isn’t just a night in DC—it’s a full two weeks of costume parties, pop-ups, spooky eats and drinks, and horror film screenings. We’ve got it all in our Halloween fun guide.

Head to Clarendon for the grand opening party of The Renegade on Thursday at 4 PM. The two-story coffee house and music venue will serve $4 canned beers, $5 draft beers, and $6 wines until 7 PM along with live performances by Kara & Matty D and others to celebrate its launch.

Rockwood is hosting its Oyster Fest on Saturday from noon to 4 PM. The all-you-can-eat event will have a buffet and open bar plus patio games on the dog-friendly patio. Tickets start at $40.

On Saturday, the Mac & Cheese Fest is coming to the District. Head over to Akridge Lot by Audi Field from 1 to 5 PM to try out more than 15 different kinds of creamy mac. Plus, you can check out some cheesy creations by local chefs like Marcelle Afram of Blue Jacket and Peter Prime of Cane. Tickets start at $25.

Oktoberfest is in full swing. Cady’s Alley in Georgetown is holding its third annual event with a live music, games, and German-inspired snacks and brews by Kafe Leopold on Saturday from 1 to 5 PM. The event is free, but you can RSVP here.

On Sunday at 10:30 AM you can learn a new recipe with chef and spice blender Lior Lev Sercarz at 2941 Restaurant. After the cooking class, the restaurant will have a special prix fixe menu inspired by Lev Sercarz’s newest cookbook, including dishes like sea scallop crudo and foie gras ballotine. Tickets are $90.

Test your artistic skills at Atlas Brew Works on Sunday from 1:30 to 4 PM when the brewery will host a pumpkin carving party on its patio. They’ll provide pumpkins and carving tools, plus anyone who arrives in costume will get a free beer ticket that’s good until Halloween night.

And heading into next week…

Old Town institution Landini Brothers is celebrating its 40-year anniversary on Monday for dinner. Reminisce about the restaurant’s decades-long history over favorite dishes like eggplant parmesan and veal scallopini. Plus, dishes like the veal parmesan will be sold for throwback prices—just $9.95 for a plate.

