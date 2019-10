The area’s best fried-chicken sandwiches (that aren’t from Popeyes).

1

Tie: Hot-chicken sandwiches at Wooboi (139 Spring St., Herndon) and Hot Lola’s (4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington)

2

Fried chicken with Yemeni hot sauce and honey at Little Pearl (921 Pennsylvania Ave., SE)

3

Biscuit sandwich with spicy ranch at Mason Dixie (1819 Seventh St., NW)

4

Not So Classic sandwich, with tahini, honey, red onion, and za’atar, at Stomping Ground (2309 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria; Tysons Galleria, McLean)

5

Buttermilk fried-chicken sandwich with slaw and Swiss at Woodmont Grill (7715 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda)

This article appears in the October 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

