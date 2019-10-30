8 Insanely Instagrammable Halloween Destinations Around DC

Forget pumpkins and paper ghosts—these places go all out with Halloween decorations that’ll up the game on your autumnal Insta feed.

PUB Grimm

1843 7th St., NW

Never ones to pass on a photo opportunity, Drink Company’s fairytale-inspired pop-up is an influencer’s dream. Patrons can step inside a giant witch’s cauldron or try on Little Red Riding Hood’s cloak. There’s also a photo booth where Maleficent’s hand beckons you in with a cursed apple. The pop-up is open until November 3 and there will be a ticketed event on Halloween.

Georgetown

Not only is this historic neighborhood home to the Exorcist Steps (see below) and several supposedly haunted sites, but Georgetowners are ace decorators. Stroll down any brick street and you’ll find more than your average decorative gourd.

Lee Street

Old Town, Alexandria

This street in historic Old Town is a prime trick-or-treating spot or destination to see Halloween decorations. Enjoy a continuous stretch of houses covered with cobwebs and skeletal citizens to snap a photo a with. For ghoulish gatherers, there are also ghost tours around the neighborhood. While you’re there, Captain’s Row is another great place to grab a photo.

Spooky Lucy’s

3907 14th St., NW

The second floor of Little Coco’s is all decked out for the witching hour. The burger joint and bar is covered from head to toe in twinkle lights, cob webs, vintage photos, and—perhaps bad for your appetite—dismembered limbs.

Exorcist Steps

Georgetown

The ominous stairway is best known for its role in the horror classic The Exorcist. What better way to boost your Scream Queen cred than with a photo recreating a scene from the movie?

Beetle House

816 H St., NW

This new year-round Halloween bar and restaurant on H Street is designed for Instagram. Inspired by the likes of Burton and Hitchcock, the bar is filled with themed decorations like portraits with wandering eyes and bats in a glass case. Plus, there’s a trippy hallway with flashing light spirals that would be perfect for a photo op.

Kentlands

Gaithersburg, Md.

Head to this Gaithersburg neighborhood, which goes all-out for Halloween. Visitors can snap a pic among hanging lights or cheeky fake gravestones. The neighborhood also has a downtown trick or treating event on Halloween if you’re bringing the kids along.

American Scream Selfie Museum

7952 Tysons Corner Ctr., Tysons, Va.

This interactive selfie museum in Tysons will bring your wildest dreams–and nightmares–to life. The expansive setup includes a “killer morgue,” an Iron Throne photo op, and a haunted doll factory. Tickets are $18 per person.

