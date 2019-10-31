10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Halloween weekend is upon us and DC-area bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues are going all out. Check out our guide to all the spooktacular fun ,whether you’re in the mood for a costume party, themed cocktails, or horror movie screenings.. Also check out these insanely Instagrammable Halloween destinations around DC.

Starting Thursday, Petworth bar Dos Mamis will serve a Cirque Du Soleil-inspired pop-up menu. Two happy hours (5 to 7 PM and 9 to 11 PM) include discounted specials like mini empanadas and frozen “Luzia” cocktails. On Halloween the vibrant space will have a face painting station and fire breathing performances.

Celebrate the Mexican holiday of Día de los Muertos at La Cosecha, Thursday through Saturday. Vendors at the new Latin marketplace near Union Market are serving up holiday eats and drinks including pan de muerto at Filos Bakery, a spicy chicken stew from Peruvian Brothers, and mezcal cocktails from Seranata. Bring the kids for face painting and tarot card readings over the weekend.

For another Día de los Muertos celebration, stop by Urbano 116 in Alexandria on Thursday from 8 PM to midnight. Chef Alam Mendez Florian will serve $5 food and drink specials all evening long. Patrons can take part in the costume party and dance the night away to live music.

On Friday, Earth Treks Rockville is hosting a Halloween Rendezvous with a climbing competition and a costume contest from 6 to 10 PM. Participants can buy snacks from a bake sale while they wait to test their skills on the wall. RSVP here.

Novemberfest is back at Rustico this Saturday starting at noon. The outdoor block party will feature 80 local Virginia beers and ciders from craft brewers like Black Narrows and Crooked Run Brewing. Rustico’s kitchen will serve up barbecue dishes like pork sandwiches and sausages throughout the day. Tickets are $25 and include 20 food and drink tickets.

Is your pup on the naughty or nice list? Find out Saturday at Atlas Brew Works, which is hosting a pet photo session with Santa from 11 AM to 2 PM. The minimum recommended donation is $25, which will directly benefit St. Baldrick’s childhood cancer foundation.

Head over to Spacycloud Lounge for a four-course vegetarian Georgian dinner on Saturday at 7:30 PM. The meatless meal from chef Spartakus Kent will include dishes like Georgian eggplant stew and khachapuri cheese bread as well as two glasses of Georgian wine. Tickets are $75.

Flow through the weekend at 12 Stories’s yoga class and pisco party at 10 AM on Sunday. The all-levels yoga class will teach participants meditation and energy healing exercises, followed by a post-class social hour. You’ll get a wellness swag bag at the end of the event plus a complimentary cocktail and snacks. Tickets are $40.

Sunday marks the return of DMV Black Restaurant Week. In addition to dining deals at over 30 black-owned restaurant partners in DC, Maryland, and Virginia, look for a variety of events such as a cocktail competition at Ben’s Next Door on Monday. For business owners and hospitality workers, there’s a conference on Wednesday.

And heading into next week…

Boqueria is celebrating the harvest season with a paella party on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. Try a giant fall paella served in a four-foot pan alongside tapas like pan con tomate. Plus, beverage director Kieran Chavez is rolling out autumnal drinks like a Basque cider sangria.

One of biggest DC food events is back. Capital Food Fight goes down at the Anthem on Wednesday starting at 6 PM. The charity cook-off event will feature guest judges like Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman and celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan. While chefs are battling it out on stage, participants can sample and sip from over 80 DC-area restaurants. Tickets are $325 and benefit DC Central Kitchen.

