MAP: Where You Can Find Public Bathrooms Along the Nationals Parade Route

When you win the city’s first World Series in 95 years, you throw a party. On Saturday, the Nationals are celebrating their World Series victory with a parade starting at 2 PM. The celebrations will start at Constitution Avenue and 15th Street, Northwest, and travel east to Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street, Northwest, for a team rally.

Heading downtown for the 2019 @Nationals Championship Parade? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Fc18QbwPOA — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) November 1, 2019

But now for the important question: Where will you be able to find a bathroom?

While you can always dip into a Starbucks near the Mall, there’s a good chance you’ll have to spend a buck or two. Your best bet is to stop by one of the numerous museums along the parade route. If you’re planning to go, the city recommends taking the Metro–you can get text updates on weather and road closures by sending “NATS” to 888-777.

