This Couple (and Their Planner) Created an Entire Wedding Design From a Single Pattern

Their planner fashioned their wedding-day motif around a graphic that married their visions.

Photography by Connor Studios

For those trying to decide on their wedding motif and color palette, you’ve come to the right place. This couple teamed up with their wedding planner to create an eye-catching graphic that pairs yellows, blues, and white together for a bright and bold aesthetic.

When Michelle Butler and Michael Garcia began planning their wedding with Danielle Couick of Magnolia Bluebird Design & Events, they came to the table with different perspectives on color. “She preferred muted, icy tones—shades of blue and silver,” says Couick, “and he preferred bold, bright colors—yellows, reds, cobalt.” Michael also wanted his Spanish heritage represented in the overall design. They settled on a palette in yellows, blues, and white. Couick began researching ideas, and when she found a graphic they both loved, the design blossomed. “The pattern started making its way into a lot of variables,” Couick says. “We actually had to pull back a bit so it didn’t lose impact.” Taking inspiration from the graphic, they added texture and dimension, and Wild Green Yonder’s florals layered in the hues: bold-yellow sunflowers (the groom’s favorite) at the ceremony gave way to softer, butter-colored flowers at the reception. Take a peek at their wedding gallery below to see other ways they incorporated their unique wedding motif throughout their celebration.

Invitations Introduced the Wedding Motif

The invitations by Just Paper & Tea introduced the graphic, and the cake by Buttercream Bakeshop, says Couick, merged the couple’s personalities—“It felt light and feminine like Michelle, with the colors and handmade sugar flowers, and the Spanish pattern represented Michael.”

Escort Cards Were a Major Focal Point

Couick’s preference for “functional and hospitable” design led to an escort wall of tile coasters that served four roles: high-impact focal point; interactive seating display; functional keepsake for guests; and, once collected, a splash of tabletop color.

Suspended Floral Arrangements and a Cake Confection Also Showcased the Wedding Motif

Couick ensured the color palette and motif wasn’t overwhelming by tastefully incorporating the hues into hanging florals and throughout the couple’s (all most too pretty to eat) tiered wedding cake.

The Details:

Photographer: Connor StudiosPlanning & Design: Magnolia Bluebird Design & EventsRentals: White Glove Rentals, Perfect Settings Linens: Nuage Designs IncTent: Skyline Tent Company | Invitations: Just Paper & Tea | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop

This article appeared in the Summer/Fall 2019 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

