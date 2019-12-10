Weddings

Here’s How to Use Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2020 in Your Wedding

5 couples tastefully incorporate Pantone's color of the year, classic blue, into their big day.

Written by
| Published on
pantone-color-of-the-year-2020
Photograph by Andrea Rodway Photography

Pantone has officially unveiled its new color of the year and we’re loving this timeless hue for Washington-area weddings! Pantone named classic blue as the color of the year for 2020, chosen, they say, because it instills calm, confidence, and connectionwhich, coincidentally, is a perfect vibe for celebrating “I do’s.” Since the color is an enduring blue, we’ve seen this sky-like evening hue pop up in a variety of our real weddings over the years, specifically this one from our latest issue, and in celebration of the announcement, we’re sharing a few of our favorites. You’ll be surprised by how well this tranquil color works in a number of settings, too. So, if you’re wondering how you can use Pantone’s color of the year for 2020 in your big day, check out these five couples who were ahead of the trend.

Follow Washingtonian Weddings on Instagram | Like Washingtonian Weddings on Facebook 

Caroline-Elizabeth-Ross-Ryan-Canfield-Lauren-Balingit30-994x1335
Caroline-Elizabeth-Ross-Ryan-Canfield-Lauren-Balingit24-994x1336
Caroline-Elizabeth-Ross-Ryan-Canfield-Lauren-Balingit21-994x1491

Photography by Lauren Balingit

Classic Blue Creates a Chic Statement

Caroline Ross and Ryan Canfield’s Hay Adams wedding is a prime example of how well Pantone’s color of the year for 2020 works in a classic and chic setting. Dinnerware, centerpieces, and even their three-tiered confection showcased classic blue on floral patterns for a stately and elegant aesthetic. Caroline even wore a softer shade of blue for her wedding gown, which paired beautifully with Pantone’s richer evening sky hue.

Lane-Earnest-Parker-McKee-Caroline-Lima-Photography-CarolineLimaPhotography_Lane_Parker_Wedding_2017_03.1-653x981
Lane-Earnest-Parker-McKee-Caroline-Lima-Photography-CarolineLimaPhotography_Lane_Parker_Wedding_2017_07-994x1494

Photography by Caroline Lima Photography

Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2020 Is Totally Wearable

Lane Earnest and Parker McKee hosted their nuptials at a private residence and chose to wear Pantone’s color of the year. Lane opted for blue sued heeled pumps, which she later swapped for Hunter Boots, and Parker looked dapper in suit and checkered bowtie in the same tranquil color. Check out their marshy chic wedding, which was inspired by hunting lodge decorations, to see other ways this restful hue popped up, like the thistle in Lane’s bouquet, the groomsmen attire, and more.

Melissa-Licato-Bogdan-Oprea-Winter-Wedding2-653x980
Melissa-Licato-Bogdan-Oprea-Winter-Wedding40-994x663
pantone-color-of-the-year-2020

Photography by Andrea Rodway Photography

Bouquet Ribbons, Invitations, and More

Melissa Licato and Bogdan Oprea’s winter wedding used Pantone’s color of the year and paired it with copper metallics and lots greenery, such as their one-of-a-kind wall of fronds that served as a backdrop when the couple took their vows, to create an earthy and seasonal theme. Bridesmaids also wore classic blue dresses, Melissa carried a bouquet that was wrapped with ribbon in the same shade, and invitations featured the calming hue.

pantone-color-of-the-year-2020
Photography by Lauren Myers Photography

Playful Patterns

Kristin Kunkel and William Doherty easily created a Mediterranean theme for their wedding by incorporating Pantone’s classic blue in a striking pattern to echo the beaches of the Greek Islands. The elegant blue pattern was featured on linens, chairs, invitation suites, and tiled table numbers, which added a tasteful and unique touch to Kristin and William’s big day.

Frabotta_Williams_KristenGardnerPhotography_LittleOatlands022_big-750x1024
Frabotta_Williams_KristenGardnerPhotography_LittleOatlands021_big-994x1491

Elevate Your Cocktail Hour

At Alex Williams and Nell Frabotta’s countryside wedding, the couple utilized classic blue to enhance their cocktail hour by dressing their tabletops in chic blue-and-white linens. The couple married in a natural setting underneath a gazebo, so the elegant linens paired perfectly with their farmhouse aesthetic.

 

 

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day