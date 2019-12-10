Here’s How to Use Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2020 in Your Wedding

Pantone has officially unveiled its new color of the year and we’re loving this timeless hue for Washington-area weddings! Pantone named classic blue as the color of the year for 2020, chosen, they say, because it instills calm, confidence, and connection—which, coincidentally, is a perfect vibe for celebrating “I do’s.” Since the color is an enduring blue, we’ve seen this sky-like evening hue pop up in a variety of our real weddings over the years, specifically this one from our latest issue, and in celebration of the announcement, we’re sharing a few of our favorites. You’ll be surprised by how well this tranquil color works in a number of settings, too. So, if you’re wondering how you can use Pantone’s color of the year for 2020 in your big day, check out these five couples who were ahead of the trend.

Photography by Lauren Balingit

Classic Blue Creates a Chic Statement

Caroline Ross and Ryan Canfield’s Hay Adams wedding is a prime example of how well Pantone’s color of the year for 2020 works in a classic and chic setting. Dinnerware, centerpieces, and even their three-tiered confection showcased classic blue on floral patterns for a stately and elegant aesthetic. Caroline even wore a softer shade of blue for her wedding gown, which paired beautifully with Pantone’s richer evening sky hue.

Photography by Caroline Lima Photography

Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2020 Is Totally Wearable

Lane Earnest and Parker McKee hosted their nuptials at a private residence and chose to wear Pantone’s color of the year. Lane opted for blue sued heeled pumps, which she later swapped for Hunter Boots, and Parker looked dapper in suit and checkered bowtie in the same tranquil color. Check out their marshy chic wedding, which was inspired by hunting lodge decorations, to see other ways this restful hue popped up, like the thistle in Lane’s bouquet, the groomsmen attire, and more.

Photography by Andrea Rodway Photography

Bouquet Ribbons, Invitations, and More

Melissa Licato and Bogdan Oprea’s winter wedding used Pantone’s color of the year and paired it with copper metallics and lots greenery, such as their one-of-a-kind wall of fronds that served as a backdrop when the couple took their vows, to create an earthy and seasonal theme. Bridesmaids also wore classic blue dresses, Melissa carried a bouquet that was wrapped with ribbon in the same shade, and invitations featured the calming hue.

Playful Patterns

Kristin Kunkel and William Doherty easily created a Mediterranean theme for their wedding by incorporating Pantone’s classic blue in a striking pattern to echo the beaches of the Greek Islands. The elegant blue pattern was featured on linens, chairs, invitation suites, and tiled table numbers, which added a tasteful and unique touch to Kristin and William’s big day.

Elevate Your Cocktail Hour

At Alex Williams and Nell Frabotta’s countryside wedding, the couple utilized classic blue to enhance their cocktail hour by dressing their tabletops in chic blue-and-white linens. The couple married in a natural setting underneath a gazebo, so the elegant linens paired perfectly with their farmhouse aesthetic.

