Kristin(Krissy) Kunkel and William(Bill) Doherty met back in 2010. Both starting new careers in a new city, the two just so happened to live in the same townhouse complex in Arlington. Bill first noticed his future bride one day while he was outside enjoying the summer air with his roommates. Krissy’s arms were full of groceries and Bill knew it was the perfect opportunity to chat her up. Soon enough, the pair of 20-somethings were tagging along with their roommates to National’s games and everything else in the DMV area.

Eventually, the two had exhausted ‘group hangouts’ with their roommates and decided it was time they went on their first official date one-on-one. They settled on the P.F. Chang’s that was just a couple blocks down from their homes. Krissy ran ten minutes late for their date, and had just strapped on an ambitious pair of high heels that made walking nearly impossible, when Bill reluctantly grabbed his car keys. “Little did he realize this would set the tone for their relationship,” says Krissy about the “less than five-minute drive.”

Some time later, the couple moved in together in Arlington a few years before Krissy was accepted into graduate school in Baltimore. Post-grad Krissy and Bill cozied up in a new suburban Maryland home, where Bill proposed. The two planned a June wedding for the following year.

The unique wedding venue, the Ayse Meze Lounge, was the ideal spot for Krissy and Bill to say their ‘I Dos.’ The restaurant offered an outdoor ceremony and dining space that the couple couldn’t turn down for their Mediterranean-inspired wedding. Accounting for the high chances of rain, “and boy did it rain,” Krissy says, the pair rented a wooden chevron wall that doubled as a ceremony backdrop and a barricade to help keep the rain under the tent.

Their wedding reflected the colors of the Mediterranean in the most beautiful of ways. Tables were draped in a variety of striking blue linen patterns and colorful floral accents. Guests were seated by lemon place cards and hand-painted table number tiles. The Ayse Meze Lounge served up delicious Eastern-Mediterranean Cuisine with plenty of savory goodness.

As an ode to their wedding theme, the newlyweds honeymooned throughout Spain and Italy.

