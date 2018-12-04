Weddings

Dream Decor: A Whimsical Pink-and-Blue Garden Wedding in Potomac

Rebecca Grunfeld and Ryan Samuel's summer wedding featured lush pink florals and touches of blue-and-white porcelain.
All Photos Courtesy of Abby Grace Photography

A few years after a first encounter at Cafe Milano, Rebecca Grunfeld, an attorney, and Ryan Samuel, a real-estate developer, bumped into one another at a Wizards game (her dad is team general manager Ernie Grunfeld). A few weeks later, Ryan called Rebecca to ask her out for coffee, which turned into watching the US men’s soccer team in a World Cup game at Logan Tavern, followed by an early bite at Le Diplomate. On Rebecca’s grandparents’ wedding anniversary a few years later, Ryan proposed in the home he and Rebecca had bought and renovated.

They married in an intimate ceremony at Rebecca’s parents’ house, where Rebecca’s sister-in-law officiated and Ryan’s two children (Rebecca’s “bonus babies”) read a book they made for the bride entitled Ten Things We Love About Becky. In the pool, inflatable swans adorned with floral wreaths added a whimsical touch, and reception decor included embroidered napkins, Chinese statues representing good health and happiness, and Rebecca’s mother’s china. For dinner: a family recipe for Caesar salad, beef tenderloin, penne alla vodka, and mushroom risotto. Dessert included mini cupcakes, Rice Krispie treats, and brownies à la mode, plus a vanilla funfetti wedding cake with strawberry buttercream.

The Details

Photography: Abby Grace Photography | Venue: Private Home | Event Planning & Design: Sara Muchnick Events | Florist: Amaryllis Floral & Event Design | Caterer: Susan Gage Caterers | Stationery: Shine Wedding Invitations | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Hairstylist: Hair by Giselle Makeup Artist: Rachelle Glorioso | Bride’s Gown: Oscar de la Renta; Your Dream Dress | Groom’s Attire: J. Crew suit, Tiffany cuff links Videographer: Bowen Films | Tent: Sugarplum Tent Company | Calligraphy: Meant To Be Calligraphy

