Three sisters chose to host their wedding at the same venue—the house they grew up in.

The Thornton sisters each shared the same dream of holding their weddings at their family’s home in Severna Park. Elizabeth, the oldest, Jenny, the middle child, and Abbey, the youngest, cherish the years of growing up under the same roof. “Our family home on the Severn River holds so many memories for [us],” Elizabeth says. “Together we have stories of going on boat rides and swimming in the backyard.” So, as each of them got engaged, there was no doubt that all three weddings would be held at their parents’ home.

But despite the fact that they shared the same venue, their weddings each had a very distinct style. In fact, at first glance you might think all three celebrations were held at separate locations. From Jenny’s nautical wedding, to Abbey’s Kate Spade-themed bash to Elizabeth’s ethereal affair, all three weddings were unique and oh-so gorgeous.

See how these sisters transformed the house they grew up in for each of their weddings.

Wedding #1.) A Classic Nautical Celebration

Couple: Jenny & David

Jenny & David Wedding Date: August 24

Jenny was the first of the three sisters to get engaged and she and her husband-to-be opted for a traditional navy-and-white color scheme for their nautical celebration. Since her husband was a Naval Academy grad, the actual ceremony took place at the Naval Academy Chapel with the reception following at the Thornton family home overlooking the Severn River.

“I wanted to keep it classy, but fairly simple,” Jenny says. The reception took place in the backyard under an elegant sailcloth tent and featured round tables dressed in navy linens accessorized with tin pail buckets overflowing with white roses. As night fell, lawn lights lit up the backyard and evoked an intimate and timeless vibe for dancing the night away.

Wedding #2.) A Bright and Bold Kate Spade-Inspired Wedding

Couple: Abbey & Charlie

Abbey & Charlie Wedding Date: June 2

For Abbey’s backyard wedding, she went in the opposite direction than her older sis when it came to color palette and wedding theme. Tabletops were decorated with black-and-white stripped linens and gold flatware, bridesmaids wore emerald green gowns, and pretty pops of pink were seen in various details—all pairing together to achieve the ultimate Kate Spade-inspired celebration.

Though the theme was different than Jenny’s wedding, Abbey’s big day mirrored her sisters in one small way—it was also held under a similar sailcloth tent. The tent, which featured white drapery and chandelier lighting, was positioned accordingly on the family’s backyard, so that the Severn River severed as a picturesque backdrop throughout the ceremony and wedding. “We really wanted our wedding to be fun! So, our top priority was a great band and bright decor,” Abbey says.

Wedding #3.) An Ethereal Wedding With an Italian Flair

Couple: Elizabeth & Michael

Elizabeth & Michael Wedding Date: September 14

Elizabeth was the last to get married and transformed her family’s home into a light and airy setting for her reception. With the help of lavish white and creme blooms, King Louis chair seating, and a mix of candle and chandelier lightning, her wedding oozed romance. The best part? It too, was held underneath a majestic sailcloth tent.

Along with the ethereal details, food also took center stage throughout the big day. “We love Italy and had our first trip together there as a couple,” Elizabeth recalls. So, she and her spouse found unique ways to put an Italian spin on their elegant bash. Their big day included cocktails being served around the family’s pool, a charcuterie and cheese carving station (that was almost too pretty to eat!) and oyster shell escort cards. “We wanted [our celebration] to not just feel like a wedding, but a great night out.” Therefore, good food and a lively band was a priority.

