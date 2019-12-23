Washingtonian’s Best Longreads of 2019

Fox News personality Britt McHenry may forever be remembered locally for the viral video of her absolutely losing it on a parking-lot attendant in Arlington. Which in a way teed up her for her cable-news gig. As Amanda Whiting wrote in this story on the eve of McHenry’s debut on Fox Nation, “This is the moment for the resurgence of a Mean Girl of Cable TV.”

A young man from Bethesda dug a massive network of tunnels under his home in, yes, Bethesda. And that’s just the beginning. Billy Brennan followed this incredibly bizarre, incredibly tragic, incredibly 2019 story from beginning to end for us.

I love it when we get into the gears of how Washington works, and this one by Luke Mullins delivers. Like just about everything else, the 45th President has upended the business of lobbying, and Luke got lobbyists around town to whisper in his ear about the extreme lengths they take to whisper in the ear of the commander in chief.

Do you really need anything other than the headline to know you want to read this story, a first-person essay by a Washington mom?

A feast! Jessica Sidman pulls back the curtain on secret codes, super perks, and soooo much politico dining gossip. You can dine out on a bunch of these tales.

There’s a trippy intersection of hometown and federal Washington in this romp by Ben Wofford about a man who sued the National Portrait Gallery after its director hung up on the phone on him. His crusade is kind of like a piece of performance art, at Trumpian scale.

You can now become famous in the span of three minutes and 26 seconds, like Alexandria’s Naomi Wadler did when she became the breakout star of 2018’s March For Our Lives, the anti-gun-violence rally. But what happens in the life of a family taken over by viral fame? As Susan Baer found out, it’s thrilling—and complicated.

On the other hand, what happens to an ex-public hero who, at age 85, still hasn’t been forgiven by a swath of Washington for his most famous political act? Rob Brunner got the notoriously private Ralph Nader to open up about how much people have hated on him since the 2000 presidential election, and about what he regrets.

Mimi Montgomery made me laugh out loud with these epic tales of Washington millennials ISO roommates.

Thirty years after a gruesome killing of a young mother on Virginia’s Northern Neck Marisa Kashino revisited the scene and the facts of the crime, tracing the story of a local waterman who may have been wrongly convicted. Her page-turner culminates with a hair-raising interview.

Joe Tone made pure joy of this profile of the “Wow In The World” and “Absolutely Mindy!” creator. And I’m so here for anything joyful just now.

Yeah, it’s been a dark year. Read this piece by Britt Peterson and feel better (or not?) knowing that therapists all over Washington have been miserable, too.

Join the conversation!