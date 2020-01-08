“A shared love of aggressively bad dancing and spicy food,” say Sara and Ryan, helped them bond during senior year at Hamilton College. After dating for six years, Ryan proposed on a walk through Brooklyn Bridge Park, near where the pair live. For just over a year, they planned a wedding they describe as “magical, classic, natural, and intimate,” with 140 guests at Dumbarton House.

Dreamy florals wrapped in soft gray silk ribbon and greenery created an ethereal feel where shades of blue and gray predominated at their romantic Dumbarton House wedding. Sara and Ryan prioritized their choice of dance band (Bachelor Boys), and splurged on the fabric for their flower-adorned huppah. In a nod to the places they lived when they met at school, their signature cocktails were a “Farmhouse” (gin, green chartreuse, lemon juice, green cardamom, and muddled mint) and a “Firehouse” (bourbon, burnt honey syrup, lemon juice, and orange peel). For dinner at their romantic Dumbarton House wedding, the couple chose a classic combination of pepper-crusted filet, crab cake, and roasted-vegetable baklava, and for dessert, a cake with strawberry, almond raspberry, and chocolate dulce served alongside assorted cookies. After a night of dancing—some good, some bad—they sent guests off with customized Queen Majesty hot sauce favors from Brooklyn.

Follow Washingtonian Weddings on Instagram | Like Washingtonian Weddings on Facebook

The Details:

Photographer: Lissa Ryan Photography | Planning & Design: Pamela Barefoot Events & Design | Florist: Sweet Root Village | Invitations: Bella Figura; Pretty Mail Calligraphy | Caterer: Well Dunn Catering | Cake: Catherine George Cakes | Hair & Makeup: Modern Bridal Studio | Attire: Rosa Clara (bride); Indochino (groom) | Drapery: Fabrication Events | Rentals: White Glove Rentals and Party Rental Ltd.

This article appeared in the Summer/Fall 2019 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

Join the conversation!