Weddings

A Romantic Dumbarton House Wedding With a Blue and Gray Color Palette

Sara and Ryan threw a gorgeous September wedding at the historic Dumbarton House.

Written by
| Published on
All photographs by Lissa Ryan Photography

“A shared love of aggressively bad dancing and spicy food,” say Sara and Ryan, helped them bond during senior year at Hamilton College. After dating for six years, Ryan proposed on a walk through Brooklyn Bridge Park, near where the pair live. For just over a year, they planned a wedding they describe as “magical, classic, natural, and intimate,” with 140 guests at Dumbarton House.

Dreamy florals wrapped in soft gray silk ribbon and greenery created an ethereal feel where shades of blue and gray predominated at their romantic Dumbarton House wedding. Sara and Ryan prioritized their choice of dance band (Bachelor Boys), and splurged on the fabric for their flower-adorned huppah. In a nod to the places they lived when they met at school, their signature cocktails were a “Farmhouse” (gin, green chartreuse, lemon juice, green cardamom, and muddled mint) and a “Firehouse” (bourbon, burnt honey syrup, lemon juice, and orange peel). For dinner at their romantic Dumbarton House wedding, the couple chose a classic combination of pepper-crusted filet, crab cake, and roasted-vegetable baklava, and for dessert, a cake with strawberry, almond raspberry, and chocolate dulce served alongside assorted cookies. After a night of dancing—some good, some bad—they sent guests off with customized Queen Majesty hot sauce favors from Brooklyn.

Follow Washingtonian Weddings on Instagram | Like Washingtonian Weddings on Facebook

Sara&RyanMarried-39
Sara&RyanMarried-62

romantic-dumbarton-house-wedding

Sara&RyanMarried-94
Sara&RyanMarried-95

romantic-dumbarton-house-wedding

Sara&RyanMarried-79
Sara&RyanMarried-78

romantic-dumbarton-house-wedding

romantic-dumbarton-house-wedding

Sara&RyanMarried-97a
Sara&RyanMarried-98

romantic-dumbarton-house-wedding

Sara&RyanMarried-119
Sara&RyanMarried-118

romantic-dumbarton-house-wedding

Sara&RyanMarried-100
Sara&RyanMarried-102

romantic-dumbarton-house-weddingromantic-dumbarton-house-wedding

Sara&RyanMarried-130
Sara&RyanMarried(Ceremony)-1

romantic-dumbarton-house-wedding

romantic-dumbarton-house-wedding

Sara&RyanMarried(Ceremony)-70
Sara&RyanMarried(Ceremony)-123
Sara&RyanMarried(Ceremony)-127

romantic-dumbarton-house-wedding

Sara&RyanMarried(CocktailHour)-20
Sara&RyanMarried(CocktailHour)-10

romantic-dumbarton-house-wedding

romantic-dumbarton-house-wedding

Sara&RyanMarried(Reception)-11
Sara&RyanMarried(Reception)-14

romantic-dumbarton-house-wedding

romantic-dumbarton-house-wedding

romantic-dumbarton-house-wedding

Sara&RyanMarried(Reception)-49
Sara&RyanMarried(Reception)-72
Sara&RyanMarried(Reception)-37

romantic-dumbarton-house-wedding

 

The Details:

Photographer: Lissa Ryan Photography | Planning & Design: Pamela Barefoot Events & Design | Florist: Sweet Root Village | Invitations: Bella Figura; Pretty Mail Calligraphy | Caterer: Well Dunn Catering | Cake: Catherine George Cakes | Hair & Makeup: Modern Bridal StudioAttire: Rosa Clara (bride); Indochino (groom) | Drapery: Fabrication Events | Rentals: White Glove Rentals and Party Rental Ltd.

 

This article appeared in the Summer/Fall 2019 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day