7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Master two languages of love—food and Italian—at I’m Eddie Cano on Thursday at 5:30 PM. Groups of four-plus can learn the basics of the language, perfect for a Tuscan holiday, while enjoying a three-course family-style meal with house wines. The package is $250 for four and $62.50 for each additional person.

Brunch, but make it a party. Po Boy Jim Bar and Grill is throwing a Cajun brunch for night owls on Friday at 8 PM and through Saturday at 3 AM. The bash boasts New Orleans-inspired seafood, mimosas, and DJ Shindig—all under one moonlit roof. Free entry with RSVP.

For pop-up seekers, the Kitchen Jerk will bring its signature Caribbean and southern comfort flair to the Capitol Cider House on Saturday from noon to 2 PM. Pair sizzling Jerk chicken tacos and smoked gouda macaroni with one of the bar’s local ciders.

Gather ye rosebuds and head to The Spice Suite in Takoma Park on Saturday at 6:30 PM to craft your very own flower cake. These aren’t your mother’s fondant florals. Instead, fresh flowers will top your pretty confection. Tickets are $53.

Wake up to the sights, smells, and sounds of freshly roasted coffee this Sunday at Rockville’s Mayorga Organics. A tour of the factory starts at 10 AM. Learn how your coffee came to be, then savor a complimentary cup of your choosing. Tickets are $20.

Ward off the Sunday blues with some nice Italian reds. But first, yoga! The Urban Winery’s Vino Vinyasa class in Silver Spring at 11 AM blends slow flow yoga with vineyard facts and wine tastings so you can relax by focusing on the life cycle of a grape while holding… vine pose? Tickets are $36.

Make the most of the long weekend by taking advantage of all the tasty DC Winter Restaurant Week brunches. Not sure where to go? Here are our picks for new hotspots as well as classic DC restaurants for brunch, lunch, and/or dinner. And if you’re feeling overwhelmed, read a food editor’s tips and tricks on how to make the most of the promotion.

And heading into next week…

On Monday, Union Market vendors will raise money for organizations supporting Australia’s bushfire relief efforts. Stop by Bidwell restaurant from 5 PM to 10 PM for “stupidly” difficult Aussie trivia and complimentary fish ‘n chips, as well as shrimp served fresh off the barbie.

Drink your feelings about the Bachelor Peter Weber’s dramatic search for love at Church Hall’s first ever “Not the Sports” screening. You can watch Monday’s while sipping a $7 cinnamon old-fashioned or cranberry gin and tonic, which (along with Chris Harrison, of course) may be the only source of stability during these emotionally trying times.

Limitless happy hour alert! Have your heart’s fill of bubbly cocktails (we’re talking French 75s and limencello ladies) and bar food on Tuesday from 5 PM to 7 PM at Fairmont Washington DC. Soak up all those Aperol spritzes (unless you hold a grudge, in which case we suggest a bellini) with pizzettes and salmon tartines. Price is $20.

Start celebrating the Lunar New Year early this Wednesday with a specialty “lychee lantern” cocktail at Kingbird at the Watergate Hotel. The blend of vodka, blood orange cordial, and lychee juice is a nod to the installation at the Kennedy Center’s Reach featuring 100 colorful Chinese lanterns. Try it and then head over to check out the art.