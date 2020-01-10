9 Winter Restaurant Week Brunches To Try Around DC

Winter Restaurant Week starts January 13 and runs through January 19, with restaurants offering three-course dinners for $35 and lunches and brunches for $22. The latter are some of the best deals of the week in our book. Here’s where we’d go.

All-Purpose

1250 9th St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

Both the Navy Yard and Shaw pizzerias are participating in the weekend deal. Menus aren’t posted yet, but brunch at both spots typically includes breakfast pies blistered in the deck oven.

Convivial

801 O St., NW

Diners at chef Cedric Maupillier‘s French-American restaurant can pick any three items on the menu, including brunch cocktails from a drink. Wash down dishes like warming French onion soup, egg-topped croque madames, and fluffy quiche with a mimosa or bloody Mary.

Espita Mezcaleria

1250 9th St., NW

Shaw’s Oaxacan restaurant kicks off brunch with vegan dishes like brussels sprouts and toasted tortillas layered with herby mushrooms. Starters are followed by hearty entrees of tacos and braised pork pozole rojo.

Ghibellina

1610 14th St., NW

Satisfy both breakfast and lunch cravings at this 14th Street spot, whether you’re looking for a frittata or spaghetti carbonara. The Italian restaurant starts brunch with Neapolitan-style appetizers and ends with panna cotta or tiramisu.

Iron Gate

1734 N St., NW

Chef Tony Chittum does Restaurant Week a little differently at his atmospheric Dupont Circle restaurant. Brunch, for a minimum of two, is served family-style for $25. Guests can pick courses like mushroom arancini, crispy catfish with kohlrabi-apple salad, and milk chocolate semifreddo.

Momofuku CCDC

1090 I St., NW

Don’t be afraid to carb-load at David Chang’s downtown restaurant, whose brunch menu includes bing (Chinese-style flatbreads marinated radishes or tzatiki) as well as French toast bread pudding. For something healthy-ish, try a bacon-ranch iceberg salad.

Old Ebbitt Grill

675 15th St., NW

Don’t forget the classics for Restaurant Week. This DC institution by the White House is serving American brunch classics like eggs Benedict with house-made Canadian bacon and candied-pecan French toast. For dessert, choose from cheesecake, key lime pie, crème brûlée.

Punjab Grill

1001 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

One good Restaurant Week tip: If you want a good deal, home in on pricier restaurants for the discount menus. That’s true for this opulent Indian dining room. In addition to classics like a chicken tikka sampler try creative plates such as burrata with spiced eggplant or fried chicken-topped dosa waffles.

Supra

1205 11th St., NW

Feast on several kinds of khachapuri (cheesy bread) at DC’s original Georgian restaurant. It’s Winter Restaurant Week but that doesn’t mean you can’t have gelato for dessert.

