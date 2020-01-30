10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Officina at the Wharf getting into the winter bar game and has transformed their waterfront rooftop into a outdoor drinking destination with blankets and hot drinks to keep you cozy. Kick off the weekend at the Italian trattoria on Thursday anytime after 5 PM with drinks like “A Toddy A Day” made with bourbon, amaro, honey-ginger, lemon, and alpine whipped cream.

For the whiskey aficionados, 2941 Restaurant is hosting a Woodford Reserve tasting party featuring, bourbon, rye, and Manhattans mixed up with both liquors. The event starts on Friday at 6 PM in their woodsy Falls Church eatery. Tickets are $25.

Mindful eating guru and chef Ebeth Johnson is teaching a “Greens Glorious Greens” cooking class at Tastemakers on Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM. Pick up some tips on how to bedazzle bok choy and elevate braised cabbage while munching on snacks and dinner. Oh, and there’s wine. Tickets are $75.

In honor of Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday (it’s a thing), Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is debuting a brand new flavor to satisfy the early risers. Scoops of Skillet Cinnamon Roll promise to taste like those gooey chunks of caramelized sugar that hide in the bottom of the pan. And for caffeine people, select flavors can be transformed into a Coffee Float.

China Chilcano is stirring up sweet and tangy $5 pisco sours to celebrate National Pisco Day on Saturday. The classic Peruvian cocktail is made with pisco, lime, egg whites, and aged Peruvian bitters, and will be served all day.

For some frozen adult fun, the Yards hosts its sixth annual Winter Wonderland, a frosty food and games festival in Navy Yard on Saturday from 1 PM to 5 PM. Sip icy cocktails and partake in the inflatable jousting pit, polar plunge, or axe throwing station, though perhaps not in that order. Tickets are $10 and include one free drink.

Vienna’s Caboose Tavern and Blend 111 have designed a choose-your-own locavore adventure, complete with a brewery tour. Pick a Saturday start time (5 PM or 7 PM) at either Caboose or Blend, and a party bus will transport you to the other location in between sustainable tapas and beer and wine pairings. Tickets are $150.

Arlington’s Cheesetique shop and restaurant kicks off its month-long RacletteFest 2020 on Saturday with an après-ski party at 7 PM. Dress is Alpine-chic attire (there’s an award for the classiest snowsuit). Elastic waistlines might be a strategic choice as there is unlimited raclette. Tickets are $35.

Looking for a group-friendly Super Bowl watch party on Sunday? Logan Circle back Crown & Crow is throwing a “Kill the Keg” party with free swag for the first team to tap the keg. Special brews are also on offer, including a caramel malt beer from the 49ers’ San Francisco and a citrusy IPA hailing from the Chiefs’ Kansas City. Oh, and dogs are invited. But if you’d rather host a crowd at home, here are 10 great Super Bowl takeout options, including tips on how to transform your living room into a taco party bar.

And heading into next week…

Did you know the Sumerians worshiped a goddess of beer? The Heurich House Museum dives into the role women played in beer development throughout time, and what that looks like in 2020. The event begins at 6 PM on Wednesday, February 5. Tickets are $10.

