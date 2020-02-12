  • Trending Now in Food
100 Very Best Restaurants: #16 – Minibar

Squab and uni chawanmushi

About Minibar

cuisines
American/Spanish
Location(s)
855 E St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

When José Andrés launched his tasting counter 17 years ago, it felt like a parade of foams, airs, and mouth sprays. These days, the restaurant resembles not so much a madcap science class as an ode to Andrés’s native Spain. There are still surrealist touches on the menu—that bowl of olives that looks plucked from a Madrid tapas bar actually holds spheres of briny juice that burst in your mouth—but also some welcome simplicity, as in a grilled lobster tail with crumbles of Spanish sausage. Don’t be put off when you hear you’re in for 20-plus courses. The experience is calibrated to leave you satisfied, not leaden. The only thing intimidating is the price: Dinner for two runs more than $1,000. Very expensive.

