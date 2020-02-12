  • Trending Now in Food
100 Very Best Restaurants: #6 – Poca Madre

Ribeye Steak for two

About Poca Madre

cuisines
Mexican
Location(s)
777 I St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

Cabbage was not something we ever imagined getting excited about. But that was before we tried the tender, charred leaves painted with rich oxtail jam and mole verde at Victor Albisu’s mod-Mex dining room. Now we’d come just for that. Albisu creates Technicolor flavors that feel entirely new but never forced. Shrimp and cuttlefish are sliced into ribbons and tossed with a tangy, coconutty marinade. (We mopped up every last drop.) Meanwhile, his family-style meat platters are a more primal thrill. Expensive.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

