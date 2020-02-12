100 Very Best Restaurants: #7 – Bresca

About Bresca
Tomato with burrata? Foie gras with brioche? “Been there, done that,” you might think. But at this brass-lined restaurant, Ryan Ratino is turning dining tropes into destination dishes. Take that brioche—it shows up not as toast but as a fluffy steamed bun, accompanying seared slabs of duck liver and dates. Also impressive: Ratino’s handle on an array of influences. A recent dinner moved from a lamb ragu that channeled a trip-worthy osteria to a broccoli pierogi that hat-tipped Ratino’s native Ohio. Order widely—and expect a surprise around the corner. Expensive.