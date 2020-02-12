100 Very Best Restaurants: #7 – Bresca

About Bresca cuisines American Location(s) 1906 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20009 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

Tomato with burrata? Foie gras with brioche? “Been there, done that,” you might think. But at this brass-lined restaurant, Ryan Ratino is turning dining tropes into destination dishes. Take that brioche—it shows up not as toast but as a fluffy steamed bun, accompanying seared slabs of duck liver and dates. Also impressive: Ratino’s handle on an array of influences. A recent dinner moved from a lamb ragu that channeled a trip-worthy osteria to a broccoli pierogi that hat-tipped Ratino’s native Ohio. Order widely—and expect a surprise around the corner. Expensive.